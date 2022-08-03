Local Sports: Palmer, Songalewski win feature races at Monroe County Fair Demolition Derby

Nick Palmer and Ryan Songalewski were the feature winners Tuesday night at the 49th annual Monroe County Fair Demolition Derby.

Palmer took first place in the 6 p.m. feature after a showdown with Michael Barabe, who finished second. Third place went to Justin LaRoy, followed by Jim Cieslinski, Austin Palmer, Jeremy Cieslinski, Zack Salenbien, Andy Duvall, Matt Songalewski, Mark Cuykendall, James Cuykendall, Joe Nash, and Mason Morelli.

"The feature played out well for me," Palmer said. "Once I seen guys turning it up early, I knew if I could keep calm and not take any bad shots I'd have a good chance at the checkered flag.

This was Palmer's ninth year participating in the derby at the Monroe County Fair.

"My experience was great this year like always," he said. "It was great seeing so many cars here to compete. Always a great time spent with friends and family."

Heat winners were Morelli (Heat 1), James Cuykendall (Heat 2), Alan Ridner (Heat 3), and Spencer Snow (Heat 4). Jason Linger won Best in Show.

Ryan Songalewski topped the eight-car field for first place in the 9 p.m. modified feature. Joe Nash was runner up, followed by Dave Roush, Theresa Eilola, Wayne Champagen, Jason Duvall, Cody Taylor, and Jason Reaume.

"It was a good experience," Songalewski said. "The derby at the Monroe Fair is always a great time. My son ran the early show and did well, and I was able to get the win in the 9 p.m. show."

Songalewski has been running the derby at Monroe since 1993 when he was 15 years old.

"I have a lot of feature wins, but I honestly haven't kept count," he said. "I've been doing this for a very long time."

Kevin McBee and Eric Mack were winners in the two exhibition heats, Ty Cobb was first in the drag race, and Roush claimed the title in Best in Show.

BASEBALL

Wiemer promoted to Triple-A

Milwaukee Brewers prospect Joey Wiemer was promoted Tuesday to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

The Bedford graduate batted .243 with 15 home runs, 47 RBI, and 57 runs scored over 84 games this season with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers. He played in the MLB All-Stars Futures Game last month, driving in a run for the National League in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly.

Wiemer made his Triple-A debut Tuesday night, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

He was taken in the 2020 MLB Draft with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round.

SOCCER

SMCC alumni game upcoming

The 30th annual alumni soccer match and cookout for St. Mary Catholic Central High School graduates will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Paul and Lynn Rosenbrook Soccer Field located off Comboni Way in Frenchtown Township. Alumni players will be divided into two teams made up of odd- and even-numbered years in which they graduated. A family potluck with grilled hot dogs will follow the game.

All Falcon and Kestrel soccer alumni and their families are invited to attend. Nate Olson and Will Sowatsky, coaches of the 2022 boys varsity and junior varsity soccer teams, respectively, will discuss plans and activities for the fall season.

Krug goes 1-0-1

Travis Campbell scored and Sophie Mapes played well to lead Team Krug to a 4-4 tie with Deportivo in a battle of two teams tied for first in the Monroe YMCA Adult Coed Soccer League at Munson Park Sunday.

In the second game, Eric Wahoski notched two goals and goalie Matt Schneider scored on a long punt that bounced in the net to lead Krug to a 7-6 win over Team Drouillard. Tyler Begley and Habeeb Bello both scored twice for Drouillard. The win moved Krug a half game ahead of Deportivo.

VOLLEYBALL

Costlow named All-American

St. Mary Catholic Central's Jessica Costlow recently was selected 2022 Academic All-American by the AAU Volleyball National Executive Committee.

Created in 2013, the award recognizes student athletes for their excellence in academics as well as athletics.

Costlow, who plays AAU volleyball for 15 Mizuno at the Michigan Elite Volleyball Academy, is heading into her sophomore season at SMCC. Costlow was named to the Monroe County All-Region team as a freshman after posting 414 kills, 275 digs, 59 blocks, and 44 aces.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR driver in Brownstown

NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson will be available for a meet and greet event from 3-5 p.m. today at General RV in Brownstown. The event is free and open to the public.

Anderson is an owner-driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series No. 31 Chevrolet, but he primarily drives the No. 3 Chevrolet in the Camping World Truck Series.

The event comes ahead of the NASCAR events this weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250 is Saturday along with the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health System 200.

The NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 is 3 p.m. Sunday.

GOLF

Garcia hits ace

TEMPERANCE – Robert Garcia used an approach wedge to shoot a hole-in-one recently on the 149-yard No. 17 hole on the at Giant Oak Golf Course.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Palmer, Songalewski win feature races at Monroe County Fair Demolition Derby