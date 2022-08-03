ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PhillyBite

Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia

- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Vote to allow cafe and tea house in Lafayette Hill set for August 11th

On the August 11th agenda for the Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors is a conditional use application for Cafe du Coeur, a cafe and tea house seeking the ability to open within the Shoppers World Shopping Center at 535 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill. It will fill the former Salon La Blonde space.
LAFAYETTE HILL, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 89 Walnut Street | Conshohocken | Binnie Bianco Team

Binnie Bianco of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 89 Walnut Street in Conshohocken. There is an open house on Sunday August 7th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Welcome to the Historic District Of Conshohocken conveniently within walking...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottsgrove Band Ends Concert Series in Sanatoga Park

SANATOGA PA – After another successful run of nearly weekly musical entertainment, this year’s edition of the Lower Pottsgrove summer concert series will end Sunday (tonight, Aug. 7, 2022) with a performance by the Pottsgrove Community Band. The show starts at 6 p.m. at the bandstand in Sanatoga Park on South Sanatoga Road.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close

OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
OLEY, PA
aroundambler.com

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan reviewed Tresini in Ambler

The Philadephia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan released his review of Tresini, a newer restaurant at 504 North Bethlehem Pike in Ambler (Lower Gwynedd). The restaurant filled the space of San Marco and opened on May 14th. In the review, LaBan said the following about the owner and chef Brad Daniels:
AMBLER, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ

An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Burger Battle returns Aug. 27 after pandemic hiatus

  The Delaware Burger Battle, which spawned winners such as Maiale Deli’s Mexican Burger and Metro Grill’s Peach Burger, returns Saturday, Aug. 27. Ten entries will vie for the burger trophy, with three others going for the alternative burger title. A fundraiser for the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware ProStart Program, the battle will start at noon at ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square

Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

HALF-PRICE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TIME

La Mega Radio, Musikfest present discount promotion for Grammy-winner Olga Tañón. Bethlehem, Pa.— Musikfest and its partner La Mega Radio are excited to announce a special half-off ticket promotion for the ‘fest’s final 2022 performance at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza featuring Grammy-winner Olga Tañón.
BETHLEHEM, PA

