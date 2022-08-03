Read on morethanthecurve.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
PhillyBite
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
morethanthecurve.com
Vote to allow cafe and tea house in Lafayette Hill set for August 11th
On the August 11th agenda for the Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors is a conditional use application for Cafe du Coeur, a cafe and tea house seeking the ability to open within the Shoppers World Shopping Center at 535 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill. It will fill the former Salon La Blonde space.
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 89 Walnut Street | Conshohocken | Binnie Bianco Team
Binnie Bianco of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 89 Walnut Street in Conshohocken. There is an open house on Sunday August 7th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Welcome to the Historic District Of Conshohocken conveniently within walking...
sanatogapost.com
Pottsgrove Band Ends Concert Series in Sanatoga Park
SANATOGA PA – After another successful run of nearly weekly musical entertainment, this year’s edition of the Lower Pottsgrove summer concert series will end Sunday (tonight, Aug. 7, 2022) with a performance by the Pottsgrove Community Band. The show starts at 6 p.m. at the bandstand in Sanatoga Park on South Sanatoga Road.
In Scoring the Best Area Bowling Lanes, Philadelphia Magazine’s Montco Recommendations Are a Split
Philadelphia Magazine has framed Montgomery County's bowling scene as recommendable on two fronts. Philadelphia Magazine writer Laura Swartz donned proper Lysol-sprayed bowling shoes to compile her list of the best alleys in the region. Two of them, she found, are in Montgomery County. Nationally, bowling as a sport has been...
This Secluded Restuarant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
aroundambler.com
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan reviewed Tresini in Ambler
The Philadephia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan released his review of Tresini, a newer restaurant at 504 North Bethlehem Pike in Ambler (Lower Gwynedd). The restaurant filled the space of San Marco and opened on May 14th. In the review, LaBan said the following about the owner and chef Brad Daniels:
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
Burger Battle returns Aug. 27 after pandemic hiatus
The Delaware Burger Battle, which spawned winners such as Maiale Deli’s Mexican Burger and Metro Grill’s Peach Burger, returns Saturday, Aug. 27. Ten entries will vie for the burger trophy, with three others going for the alternative burger title. A fundraiser for the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware ProStart Program, the battle will start at noon at ... Read More
Parx Casino Playing for Keeps as They Look to Secure a Multi-Story Hotel
Bensalem’s Parx Casino is looking for a jackpot as they work to secure a large hotel that would be near their popular establishment. Damon C. Williams wrote about the recent casino update for the Bucks County Courier Times. The Bensalem Township Planning Commission began looking at plans for the...
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022
The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
Warminster Native One of Many Consumers Taking Notice of Busch Light’s Marketing, Branding
A Warminster native was one of several people recently interviewed on the efficacy of Busch Light's Marketing. A Warminster native was one of several people who were recently interviewed about the efficacy of Busch Light’s marketing. Kate Bernot wrote about the local beer fan in Good Beer Hunting. As...
PhillyBite
Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square
Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
thevalleyledger.com
HALF-PRICE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TIME
La Mega Radio, Musikfest present discount promotion for Grammy-winner Olga Tañón. Bethlehem, Pa.— Musikfest and its partner La Mega Radio are excited to announce a special half-off ticket promotion for the ‘fest’s final 2022 performance at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza featuring Grammy-winner Olga Tañón.
billypenn.com
Divine Lorraine is now officially a Mint House hotel, but tenants feel pushed aside
David Budnick and his partner moved into the Divine Lorraine last November. It was their first place together without roommates, and they spent several months and a good chunk of money making the apartment in the historic building feel like their own. “We’ve really started to call this place home,”...
