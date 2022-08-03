ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Cotton Lane improvements coming in Surprise

By city of Surprise
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4zp6_0h3jOtQy00

Improvements are coming to Cotton Lane between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue, which will result in traffic restrictions beginning Aug. 15.

This section of Cotton is currently a single lane in each direction. The planned improvements will add an additional lane in each direction, gutters and sidewalks.

To accommodate the work, Cotton will be closed from just north of the intersection at Peoria to just south of the intersection at Cactus from Aug. 15 through approximately Dec. 29.

Local traffic only will be allowed from Peoria Avenue to Middlebury Street. The remainder of the road will have a hard closure.

For questions, contact David Mobley at david.mobley@surpriseaz.gov or 623-222-6146.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRmzC_0h3jOtQy00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements

As perhaps the most recognizable junction in Arizona, it seems everyone knows the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Julie Gadsby has gotten to know it all too well. She is the construction manager for the massive $776 million improvement project surrounding the curve. “For anyone who has...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill

A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
GILBERT, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley

It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton
fox10phoenix.com

Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm

GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning. Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s a roundup of mayoral results in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — The primary election held Tuesday decided the races for mayor across several cities and towns in Maricopa County. About a dozen municipalities either chose a new mayor or decided to retain the current mayor, some of which ran unopposed. Here’s a roundup of mayoral results across the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Peoria man says thief used a tow truck to steal new pickup truck

Officials say some ballots were misprinted and some polling sites ran out of paper ballots. Funding could run out for mental health resources in Arizona schools. Arizona received grants to help with mental health resources in Arizona schools but those soon could run out unless lawmakers act. Kari Lake wins...
PEORIA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Five Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision near Sarival Avenue [Goodyear, AZ]

Several Hospitalized after Auto Accident on Elwood Street. The incident happened on July 29th, involving a white sedan and another vehicle, at the intersection of Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street. For reasons currently unknown, the white sedan and another vehicle collided. The sedan sustained major damage to the passenger side...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Happy Cans finds a little known household niche

Ted Jennings provides one of those services you don’t necessarily think people want, but the Gilbert man says you’d be surprised. Jennings cleans garbage cans. And his business, Happy Cans, is thriving, according to the father of five. “I have found that people care more than you would...
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances going back up in the Valley

PHOENIX — Sizzling Valley temperatures will be short lived as monsoon storm chances return. Watch for isolated storms south of the Valley this morning. More monsoon moisture will flow in later this afternoon and we'll see daily storm chances through next week. Downpours, lightning and hail with are possible...
PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
892
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy