Cotton Lane improvements coming in Surprise

Improvements are coming to Cotton Lane between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue, which will result in traffic restrictions beginning Aug. 15.

This section of Cotton is currently a single lane in each direction. The planned improvements will add an additional lane in each direction, gutters and sidewalks.

To accommodate the work, Cotton will be closed from just north of the intersection at Peoria to just south of the intersection at Cactus from Aug. 15 through approximately Dec. 29.

Local traffic only will be allowed from Peoria Avenue to Middlebury Street. The remainder of the road will have a hard closure.

For questions, contact David Mobley at david.mobley@surpriseaz.gov or 623-222-6146.