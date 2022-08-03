ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

‘Keep the door closed’: Inside the chaotic week when West Virginia Republicans’ efforts to ban abortion stalled

By Ian Karbal
Mountain State Spotlight
Mountain State Spotlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVJhM_0h3jO4wW00

The din of protests crescendoed in the Senate chamber as the votes were counted on the screens at the front of the room.

“I can’t hear,” Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, repeated from his dais. The body had just passed a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in West Virginia.

The remaining pro-abortion rights protesters had packed themselves into the hallway beside the chamber in their 10th straight hour of demonstrations that day.

“No justice! No peace!”

Friday, July 29: Protesters chant and beat cardboard signs with empty bottles outside the side door of the Senate chamber immediately following the Senate’s vote on HB 302. Some had been demonstrating for 10 straight hours. Video by Ian Karbal

Blair was having trouble hearing anyone who wasn’t speaking into a microphone, and a small group of counselors and senators gathered beside him.

“Keep the door closed for me, please,” Blair directed the doorkeepers who stood uneasily by the hallway entrance. The Senate president then turned off his microphone, and yelled instructions to the doorkeepers and senators in attendance: The front and side doors of the chamber were not to be opened for anyone. It was hard enough to hear already.

That didn’t stop Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, perhaps the most staunchly pro-abortion rights legislator, and the only one to have openly undergone the procedure. She argued her way past the doorkeeper and through the side door. As it opened for her, the chants outside swelled to drown out nearly all other sound in the chamber.

“My body! My choice!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7dyg_0h3jO4wW00
Friday, July 29: Delegate Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) observes proceedings on the Senate floor with fellow Democrats Lisa Zukoff (D-Marshall) and Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) as senators prepare to vote on the abortion ban. Photo by Ian Karbal

It was one of the final scenes of a chaotic five-day session that was supposed to last only two. That night, West Virginia lawmakers — despite a Republican supermajority that had both the votes and the appetite to ban abortion outright — left Charleston without passing a single bill. Republicans in both chambers agreed that a ban should be implemented, but lawmakers couldn’t agree on the shape it should take. The result was a session that often left members of the public in the dark until moments before lawmakers made decisions about their bodily autonomy.

The rift was between Republicans who wanted a ban with few exceptions and felony charges for doctors who violated it, and those who wanted exceptions for victims of rape and incest, and to drop the criminal penalties altogether.

The debate has been playing out all over the country in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade; just this week, the first post-Roe vote on abortion in the country saw Kansans overwhelmingly reject an attempt to remove constitutional protections for the procedure. In West Virginia, polling has suggested that while a majority of voters oppose abortion personally, more than 60% oppose legislative efforts to ban the procedure. The poll, commissioned by the pro-abortion rights group WV Free, was conducted by a Democratic-affiliated group before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Now, it’s unclear when legislators will return to debate the issue, if they do at all.

A frantic start

On Monday, July 25, when lawmakers convened, it was for a special session, called by Gov. Jim Justice to consider his plan to slash income taxes. Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, was prepared to spend the time defending an alternate plan being pushed by Senate Republicans. That morning, after the first full floor meeting of the Senate adjourned, she sat at her desk in the back row of the near-empty chamber looking at her phone.

“I don’t think we’re ready … There’s no consensus in the caucus.”

sen. amy grady, r-mason

Grady’s eyebrows rose as she read a press release from Justice’s office: Along with his income tax cut proposal, Justice now wanted lawmakers to “clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws” in West Virginia. The move took her by surprise.

“I don’t think we’re ready,” Grady said. “There’s no consensus in the caucus.”

The statement would prove to be prescient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3haH_0h3jO4wW00
Monday, July 25: Roughly 20 minutes after Gov. Justice amended the special session call to include abortion legislation, House Republicans Dana Ferrell, Daniel Linville, Larry Pack, Ben Queen, Bryan Ward, Jonathan Pinson and Adam Burkhammer pray on the floor before the House gavels in. Photo by Will Price/WV Legislature

It had only been a month since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, paving the way for states to outlaw abortion. And in the weeks leading up to his announcement, Justice publicly urged caution in changing West Virginia’s abortion laws, saying that such a move should not be made hastily, and that he wouldn’t call a special session on the issue until lawmakers were absolutely ready.

“We’ve got to have some more time and get a whole lot more clarity on that,” Justice said in a press conference just three days earlier.

Across the state, West Virginians learned that the fate of abortion rights could be decided imminently.

Within an hour and a half, it was standing-room only in the House Health and Human Resources Committee meeting, monitored by four members of the Capitol Police. There, committee Republicans unveiled and advanced an abortion ban with no exceptions, save for medical emergencies and medically nonviable pregnancies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4fQN_0h3jO4wW00
Monday, July 25: Capitol police officers wait outside the door as the House health committee prepares to begin debate more than an hour later than they were scheduled to. It was standing-room only inside. Photo by Ian Karbal

By 9 a.m. Wednesday, pro-abortion rights organizers had prepared their opening salvo. More than 100 West Virginians showed up at the Capitol, many intending to share their stories. Each had only 45 seconds to speak — less than the time typically allocated at such hearings. They overwhelmingly opposed banning abortion, while many of the lawmakers in attendance sighed and looked at their phones throughout.

By the afternoon, the House had passed a bill that largely ignored the demands of the protesters continuing to chant throughout the Capitol.

Wednesday, July 27: Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, argues against an amendment that would allow a narrow exception to the abortion ban for victims of rape and incest.

“What’s ringing in my ears is not the noise of the people here, it’s the cries of the unborn,” Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, said. “I have read the stories this week of young men and women who have grown to have loving mothers in their lives, and be very productive in society, who were born of rape … those lives have value.”

He was urging rejection of a Republican-proposed amendment that would allow victims of rape and incest to obtain abortions up to 14 weeks of pregnancy, provided that they first report the incident to law enforcement. Ultimately, the amendment was narrowly approved, and the House passed its bill banning nearly all abortions.

Friday, July 29: A pro-abortion rights protester shares a story about their mother’s inability to access abortion care. “There was nobody there for her after she had that child. There was no one there for me to ensure I had my childhood. All they cared about was that I was born.” Video by Ian Karbal

A paper tiger and a theoretical lion

Such was the state of the abortion ban bill on Friday, as the Senate prepared to debate it. But then, the process broke down.

First, the entire bill was replaced with a different version: An amendment offered by Sen. Donna Boley, R-Pleasants, effectively crossed out the existing bill and replaced it with one that limited the time that most adult victims of rape and incest would be allowed to legally obtain abortions to only eight weeks, down from the 14 weeks the House had agreed upon.

The common but non-transparent maneuver meant the public would be unable to read the text of what lawmakers were voting on until shortly before it was introduced.

In a second day of organized demonstrations, more than 100 protesters led chants in the echoey marble hallways outside the Senate chamber.

When they moved to the Senate galleries to watch the debate unfold, they were soon ejected by Blair when their jeers interrupted the floor session. Many responded loudly when Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, suggested that child victims of sexual assault “romanticized” their abusers, and thought of them as “boyfriends.” The gallery doors were locked and the protesters returned to the hallway outside the chamber.

“In my 21 1/2 years in the legislature I’ve never seen leadership remove everyone from the gallery and lock the doors,” tweeted Sen. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia.

Friday, July 29: Morgan Walton, a construction worker from Greenbrier County, argues with Capitol Police who removed her from the Senate gallery for videotaping the proceedings, which is not against the rules. One officer laughs when Walton says, “I know my rights.” Video by Ian Karbal

Eight hours after the Senate was called into session, senators passed their version of an abortion bill. But this one had two key changes:

One, introduced by Sens. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, and Michael Maroney, R-Marshall, both physicians themselves, removed criminal penalties for doctors who performed abortions. The amendment, they said, would prevent physicians from leaving the state, or never coming in at all.

The other was introduced by Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier. It broadened the circle of qualified people that minors who are victims of rape and incest could report the crime to: rather than just law enforcement, a minor could still qualify for an abortion under the ban if they reported to people like teachers and guidance counselors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OaZV_0h3jO4wW00
Friday, July 29: Philip Dunn, 65, was one of only a few anti-abortion rights protesters at the Capitol during the special session. He’s a preacher at Valley Christian Assembly in Charleston. Photo by Ian Karbal

But these changes met with opposition from some Republicans.

Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said on the floor that he personally opposed the amendments extending exceptions to the abortion ban and removing criminal penalties for doctors. In his final remarks of the session, Tarr spoke directly to his colleagues in the House, and implored them to strip those from the bill.

The bill was a “paper tiger,” he said. “I’m asking, please send us back a lion.”

Nevertheless, Tarr voted with most other Republicans in favor of the final bill, which passed 21-10. Though still a ban, in some ways it was more lenient than the version that passed the House.

Across the Capitol, House Republicans caucused privately. They could either accept the Senate’s version of the bill, or reject the changes.

They chose the latter.

The dozens of remaining protesters, some who’d been there for more than 12 hours, cheered a small victory. For now, abortion will remain legal in West Virginia.

The protesters huddled around Delegate Walker, who led them in a chant.

“We will be back! We will be back!”

What happens next

But when they’ll be back is still an open question. It’s been several days since the House and Senate adjourned, with no indication of when they’ll return.

The next step in a legislative impasse is what’s known as a “conference committee,” when House and Senate leaders will appoint five members of each chamber to hash out a deal that they believe a majority of legislators can agree on.

A spokesperson for Blair said that the conference committee meeting will be open to the public and, because of the intense public interest, likely available to watch remotely.

And, with a supermajority in both chambers, it’ll be largely up to Republicans to reconcile their differences. Party members in both chambers have the will, and the votes, to pass some sort of ban, but it’s unclear whether it will look more like the House’s version, with criminal penalties for doctors and strict reporting requirements for victims of incest and rape hoping to claim an exception to the ban — or if it will look more like the Senate’s version, with no criminal penalties for doctors performing abortions and an easier reporting process for people seeking exceptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkpdO_0h3jO4wW00
Friday, July 29: Pro-abortion rights protesters gather outside the Senate chamber. Photo by Ian Karbal

It’s also possible the conference committee will agree on a version of the bill that looks entirely different from what has passed so far.

In the meantime, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia will continue to provide abortions in their Charleston clinic for as long as the procedure remains legal. That could be until lawmakers reconvene and agree on abortion restrictions, or it could come down to a case before the state Supreme Court of Appeals on whether the 19th century abortion ban on the state’s books can be enforced.

The lawsuit was mounted by the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia and the ACLU after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is defending the ancient law that he argues can still be used to bring felony charges against anyone who provides abortions in West Virginia, and “arguably” the patients themselves, according to a memorandum released by his office. A Kanawha County circuit judge blocked enforcement of the law, and Morrisey has appealed the case to the state Supreme Court.

‘Keep the door closed’: Inside the chaotic week when West Virginia Republicans’ efforts to ban abortion stalled appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight , West Virginia's civic newsroom.

Comments / 16

Dorsie Shiflett
3d ago

they need to put it up for vote by the people like Kansas did not let a bunch of people with the 1800's on there mind and head in the sand need to move to the 21st century

Reply
12
Union Strong blue in 22-24
3d ago

NO MORE REPUBLICANS!! they have done Nothing for WV!! their back door sessions, stealing the unemployment money of thousands of laid off WV workers to buy trucks and boats for their friends in the Scam O Lottery!! where is the cares act money?? paying people to move here whole the ones already here go without!! they did manage to put a recovery house and suboxen clinics in every city and town!!! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!

Reply
8
Guest
3d ago

In a state where so many women are drug addicts, abortion should be allowed. They sell themselves for drugs, the babies are born with severe issues and there are practically no procedures in place to care for them properly.

Reply(1)
5
Related
POLITICO

Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.

"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICS
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Tarr
Person
Craig Blair
Person
Patrick Morrisey
Person
Danielle Walker
Rolling Stone

In Exchange for a Climate Deal, Joe Manchin Demanded a Terrible Price

Click here to read the full article. Let’s start with the Golden Rule of the Climate crisis: the rich may take a hit on their investment portfolios, but it’s the poor and vulnerable who are truly fucked. It’s true in Bangladesh and Nigeria. It’s true on the Gulf Coast. And it’s definitely true in the coalfields of Appalachia. For most people who care about the future of human civilization, last week was a very good week. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin quit dicking around and announced that he would support a $369 billion climate/energy deal (AKA the Inflation Reduction Act) was...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘Chemical incident’ declared in West Virginia as residents told to take shelter

Residents in South Charleston in West Virginia were under an order to shelter in place for around 35 minutes on Thursday morning. The guidance was first issued at around 6.25am after officials announced that a minor chemical incident had occurred at the Clearon plant in the area, with a slight haze and the smell of chlorine being detected, according to West Virginia Metro News. The president of the Kanawha County Commission, Kent Carper, said a drum with 30 gallons of bleach tablets was decomposing and led to the haze and odour, the local outlet reported. The South Charleston Fire Department was in charge of the response and a water curtain was put in place. Shortly after 7am, the shelter in place order was lifted. South Charleston is around four miles to the west of Charleston, the state capital. Read More Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian floodingWVa cities, counties reach $400M settlement with drug firmsScientists warn rainwater contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Republicans#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#R Berkeley
BBC

After Kansas defeat, what's next for abortion bans?

The votes are in, and Kansans have been unequivocal - the right to abortion in the state stays. More than 900,000 Kansans - about a third of the state's total population - cast their ballots on Tuesday in a state-wide referendum on whether the right to abortion should be removed from the state's constitution. In the lead-up to the vote, many polls predicted a nail-biting race. But when it came down to it, almost 60% voted against the change, a resounding victory for pro-choice advocates.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Vice

Democrats Pound GOP With Abortion Ads After Big Kansas Victory

In the days since Kansans overwhelmingly voted to preserve abortion access in their state, Democrats have launched a bevy of ads in key statewide elections blasting their Republican opponents for opposing legal abortion. The ads have come in Arizona and Michigan, two major swing states who held their primaries on...
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally

Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
POTUS
Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia State
573
Followers
93
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain State Spotlight is an independent, nonprofit newsroom founded in 2020 to give West Virginians the news they want, need and deserve.

 http://www.mountainstatespotlight.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy