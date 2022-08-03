ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Louisiana school district bans corporal punishment

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school system is banning paddling students, saying the time to use corporal punishment in the classroom is long past. The St. Landry Parish School Board voted unanimously Thursday to specifically prohibit corporal punishment in the district's police manual, the Daily World of Opelousas reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
Register Citizen

2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that leaders at the two universities can't say where the schools will be built, how many students they will serve or who will teach the classes.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Savannah, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Albany, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Register Citizen

CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000

Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Family of bears rescued from Connecticut storm drain

SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
SIMSBURY, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday

Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy