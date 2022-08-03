Read on www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
Register Citizen
Louisiana school district bans corporal punishment
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school system is banning paddling students, saying the time to use corporal punishment in the classroom is long past. The St. Landry Parish School Board voted unanimously Thursday to specifically prohibit corporal punishment in the district's police manual, the Daily World of Opelousas reported.
Register Citizen
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that leaders at the two universities can't say where the schools will be built, how many students they will serve or who will teach the classes.
Register Citizen
More and more Connecticut towns are beefing up school security. But will that really keep kids safe?
In the months since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a growing number of Connecticut school districts have moved to bolster security, in an attempt to prevent their students from becoming victims of similar tragedies. But as heightened security features such...
Register Citizen
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Register Citizen
Family of bears rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Comments / 0