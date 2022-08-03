‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ star Sierra Gates talks about new season

Read on www.cbs46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' is Back and Bringing the Heat
Sierra Gates, star of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,' joins Cheddar News to talk about the new season, entrepreneurship, and love.
Mike Tyson Takes Shots At Hulu For Stealing His Story In New Series: 'Heads Will Roll For This'
The former heavyweight champ called out the streaming service in a series of heated social media posts.
Industry Creators on Jesse Bloom and Harper's Relationship: 'They're Two Junkies Constantly Feeding Each Other'
Click here to read the full article. Does Harper Stern have what it takes to secure Jesse “Mr. COVID” Bloom’s business for Pierpoint? That’s the big question as Industry Season 2 continues barreling ahead. With the hedge fund manager having turned millions into billions during the pandemic, both Eric and Harper know that pulling in someone of that caliber could bank tens of millions for the firm. But is getting Bloom on board too much of a longshot for the young gunslinger? In last week’s premiere (read a recap here; Episode 2 airs Monday at 9/8c on HBO), Harper made some inroads...
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Outkast's Legendary Studio The Dungeon Makes truTV's '101 Places To Party Before You Die' Series
Atlanta, GA – Outkast — the Atlanta duo consisting of Big Boi and André 3000 — made some of their best music in their studio The Dungeon, and now it’s part of truTV’s television series 101 Places To Party Before You Die. In an...
NME
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz call for preservation of Black-owned Atlanta businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz have criticised a recently introduced nuisance ordinance in Atlanta that they claim is penalising small and Black-owned businesses in the city. The rappers, both Atlanta natives, attended a city council meeting on Monday (August 1) to call for the preservation of small businesses. The father of rapper Young Thug, Jeffrey Williams Sr., was also there and argued that the ordinance’s “catch-all approach” of trying to reduce violence in proximity to clubs and establishments “penalises uninvolved parties”.
Eater
Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch
Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
Comments / 0