Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck on Miramar Parkway

Read on wsvn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Enjoy Horse Racing & Food Tastings at Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track Themed Tasting SeriesCamille NatalieMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
US 1 reopens in South Miami-Dade after fatal crash involving motorcycle, SUV
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash in South Miami-Dade temporarily shut down U.S. 1 in both directions in the middle of rush hour. Aerial cameras captured a motorcycle and a white SUV with visible damage at the entrance of a Wendy’s restaurant on Mile Marker 126, near the 18-Mile Stretch, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
2-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Pompano Beach apartment complex
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a toddler tragedy at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of the complex located along the 400 block of Southeast 15th Street, Saturday afternoon. BSO deputies and Broward...
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Miramar handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. This is the second weekend in a row that Victoria’s father spends passing out flyers and he’s hoping someone who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, police hand out flyers amid ongoing search for Miramar teen who went missing in 2021
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 11 months after a 14-year-old girl went missing, a concerned community took to the streets of Miramar to hand out flyers in order to spread awareness and hopefully find new leads in her disappearance. Victoria Sophia Gonzalez was last seen leaving the campus of New...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for scooter bandit caught on camera in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible repeat scooter bandit. According to investigators, the first theft was reported on July 5 near the 1400 block of Avon Lane at around 4:30 p.m. The victim told detectives that...
flkeysnews.com
One dead in car crash on 18 Mile Stretch into the Keys
At least one person was killed Friday in a car crash on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 that connects south Miami-Dade County with the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The southbound crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 126 on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Boca; police seek two drivers
BOCA RATON — Police are seeking help finding two drivers believed to have fatally struck a man Wednesday. A 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster hit a man just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95, as the pedestrian crossed the road, Boca Raton police said Friday.
WSVN-TV
Little Havana apartment catches fire, smoke spreads to 2nd floor; family displaced, cat dead
MIAMI (WSVN) - Part of an apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood was damaged in a fire that left a family displaced. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 700 block of Beacom Boulevard, Saturday afternoon. Police officers...
Several families likely displaced by fire at Miami apartment complex
MIAMI - Firefighters from the City of Miami put out an apartment fire on Saturday afternoon, that will likely displace several families. It happened at around 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Beacom Blvds. Responding units found a two-story apartment building with heavy smoke billowing from the second floor. Firefighters along with Miami Police rescued several animals from units that were unharmed.Authorities said significant damage occurred on the second floor as the American Red Cross was contacted to assist affected residents. It wasn't immediately clear how many residents were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 45-year-old woman in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 45-year-old woman. According to detectives, Allisha Logen was last seen in the area of 3990 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 5 p.m., Thursday. Logen entered a Broward County Transit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana
Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
WSVN-TV
Man beat unconscious on Hollywood Beach, wife speak out as attackers remain at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife. “I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife...
WSVN-TV
Vacant SW Miami-Dade townhome destroyed in fire; residents of adjoining units displaced
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rushed to extinguish fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a vacant townhome in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving several people on the two adjoining units displaced. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a public housing complex...
cw34.com
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
WSVN-TV
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested, charged in connection to possible road rage shooting in NE Miami-Dade
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspect wanted in what they described as a possible road rage shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police on Thursday confirmed they have taken 27-year-old Jakari Rolle into custody. Investigators said he opened fire on a vehicle next to him, near Northeast...
WSVN-TV
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
Comments / 0