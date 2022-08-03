Springfield Public Schools under pressure from state to revise strategic plan by Dec. 15

Springfield's relatively new superintendent and school board have been discussing with urgency a plan to overhaul of the district's strategic plan, which guides decision-making and spending.

Then state officials increased the pressure, setting a Dec. 15 deadline.

On Tuesday, at the first of two planned retreats, Superintendent Grenita Lathan told the board that the outcome is what matters, not the tight timeline.

"We have all agreed that it's time to revise the district's strategic plan — create a new plan or revise," she said, noting a decision about the extent of the overhaul will be based on wide-ranging feedback. "That has to be the focus."

Lathan said: "This is the work that needs to be done to move our district forward."

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is requiring all districts to revise strategic plans to comply with the latest version of the Missouri School Improvement Plan, called MSIP6.

DESE set staggered deadlines for the 518 districts and recently notified Springfield that it must hit the first deadline for a rough draft in just four months. However, it can update and finalize the plan in the weeks that follow.

Board vice president Maryam Mohammadkhani said the process for creating a strategic plan can take six months to two years.

"This is an ambitious plan but we're going to work hard," she said.

The district brought in a consulting firm, the EGL Association, to guide the process and explain what new items must be included in the plan.

"You set the strategic direction. You are the governing body of the district," Jim Hinson, the EGL consultant, told the board.

The state requires the new plans to have specific goals, ways to measure process and dates those measurements will occur and be reported.

"As I looked at your current, previous strategic plan, the measure component and the (date) component did not jump off the page," he said. " ... You have to be able to say 'We not only adopted this goal, something we wanted accomplished, but we're measuring it."

The existing plan is a holdover from a prior superintendent. The board president, Denise Fredrick, is the only current member who was involved in creating it. Here are the focus areas:

Student success and learning support

Empowered and effective teachers, leaders and support personnel

Financial sustainability and operational efficiency

Communication and engagement

Equity and diversity

Lathan is starting her second year in charge. Since April 2021, five new members have joined the board.

"Everyone is coming to the table with an open mind," she said.

At the Aug. 16 meeting, the board will be asked to formally approve the process, which will start with interviewing the board and administration.

The requirements include extensive focus groups and surveys of students, teachers and support staff, and community members.

"We want to know what they are thinking. We need to try and build that into the direction that we want to go in order to have the buy-in," said board member Steve Makoski. "If you don't have buy-in, this strategic plan is not going to work."

Board questions who "owns" plan, consequences

Board member Kelly Byrne asked what will happen to the district if it fails to approve the plan in time.

The strategic plan outlines district compliance with MSIP6, the matrix used over time to determine state accreditation level.

"I'm going to ask a stupid question because I have not heard an answer to this. We just seem to skip over it," Byrne said. "What is the consequence of not being accredited? Why are we so concerned with getting accreditation from the state?"

Lathan and others explained districts without full accreditation can lose students, which impacts funding, and students who graduate may have more difficulty accessing higher education.

The district can also face sanctions including state takeover and appointment of a new board and superintendent.

Byrne said he doesn't want to feel "false pressure" to act quickly just because a deadline looms.

"I might feel pressure to vote for it when I really don't want to vote for it and think 'No, we need to start over. We can do better,'" he said. "That is why I am asking what is the consequence if we don't meet that deadline."

Byrne advocated for the board to be kept in the loop during the process, as the new plan is being put together.

"My interest in making sure we get it right. Period," Byrne said.

Board member Shurita Thomas-Tate said the Dec. 15 deadline isn't the only reason to move quickly.

"This is the governing document for our district and that should be the internal pressure to get it done in a timely manner," said Thomas-Tate. "Either way there is pressure to get it done efficiently."

Byrne said he wants the board to have as much input as possible upfront and during the formation of the plan, so no time is wasted.

Hinson said the board has a pivotal role but the input of others is critical to the success of any plan adopted.

"With all due respect, you're not on the front lines," Hinson said. "I'm not that fourth-grade teacher every day. I don't see what they see. We have to respect their input in that process."

There will be updates on the development of the plan in future board meetings and in a second retreat in November. Lathan also plans to include information in weekly emails to the board.

More: In emails, school board member Byrne proposed cutting SPS staff out of some discussions

Byrne asked if the strategic plan belongs to the board. Thomas-Tate said she thinks that it belongs to the district.

Mohammadkhani said the board must take ownership of the plan, even if it is written by the district. She asked for clarification about who is in charge of the plan.

"My understanding is that it starts with us, it ends with us, you all are in the middle, but ultimately it is the board's strategic plan," she said.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield Public Schools under pressure from state to revise strategic plan by Dec. 15