ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Public Schools under pressure from state to revise strategic plan by Dec. 15

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Springfield's relatively new superintendent and school board have been discussing with urgency a plan to overhaul of the district's strategic plan, which guides decision-making and spending.

Then state officials increased the pressure, setting a Dec. 15 deadline.

On Tuesday, at the first of two planned retreats, Superintendent Grenita Lathan told the board that the outcome is what matters, not the tight timeline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPMwI_0h3jNIBE00

"We have all agreed that it's time to revise the district's strategic plan — create a new plan or revise," she said, noting a decision about the extent of the overhaul will be based on wide-ranging feedback. "That has to be the focus."

Lathan said: "This is the work that needs to be done to move our district forward."

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is requiring all districts to revise strategic plans to comply with the latest version of the Missouri School Improvement Plan, called MSIP6.

DESE set staggered deadlines for the 518 districts and recently notified Springfield that it must hit the first deadline for a rough draft in just four months. However, it can update and finalize the plan in the weeks that follow.

Board vice president Maryam Mohammadkhani said the process for creating a strategic plan can take six months to two years.

"This is an ambitious plan but we're going to work hard," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BX83N_0h3jNIBE00

The district brought in a consulting firm, the EGL Association, to guide the process and explain what new items must be included in the plan.

"You set the strategic direction. You are the governing body of the district," Jim Hinson, the EGL consultant, told the board.

The state requires the new plans to have specific goals, ways to measure process and dates those measurements will occur and be reported.

"As I looked at your current, previous strategic plan, the measure component and the (date) component did not jump off the page," he said. " ... You have to be able to say 'We not only adopted this goal, something we wanted accomplished, but we're measuring it."

The existing plan is a holdover from a prior superintendent. The board president, Denise Fredrick, is the only current member who was involved in creating it. Here are the focus areas:

  • Student success and learning support
  • Empowered and effective teachers, leaders and support personnel
  • Financial sustainability and operational efficiency
  • Communication and engagement
  • Equity and diversity

Lathan is starting her second year in charge. Since April 2021, five new members have joined the board.

"Everyone is coming to the table with an open mind," she said.

At the Aug. 16 meeting, the board will be asked to formally approve the process, which will start with interviewing the board and administration.

The requirements include extensive focus groups and surveys of students, teachers and support staff, and community members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTVBV_0h3jNIBE00

"We want to know what they are thinking. We need to try and build that into the direction that we want to go in order to have the buy-in," said board member Steve Makoski. "If you don't have buy-in, this strategic plan is not going to work."

Board questions who "owns" plan, consequences

Board member Kelly Byrne asked what will happen to the district if it fails to approve the plan in time.

The strategic plan outlines district compliance with MSIP6, the matrix used over time to determine state accreditation level.

"I'm going to ask a stupid question because I have not heard an answer to this. We just seem to skip over it," Byrne said. "What is the consequence of not being accredited? Why are we so concerned with getting accreditation from the state?"

Lathan and others explained districts without full accreditation can lose students, which impacts funding, and students who graduate may have more difficulty accessing higher education.

The district can also face sanctions including state takeover and appointment of a new board and superintendent.

Byrne said he doesn't want to feel "false pressure" to act quickly just because a deadline looms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34y0rB_0h3jNIBE00

"I might feel pressure to vote for it when I really don't want to vote for it and think 'No, we need to start over. We can do better,'" he said. "That is why I am asking what is the consequence if we don't meet that deadline."

Byrne advocated for the board to be kept in the loop during the process, as the new plan is being put together.

"My interest in making sure we get it right. Period," Byrne said.

Board member Shurita Thomas-Tate said the Dec. 15 deadline isn't the only reason to move quickly.

"This is the governing document for our district and that should be the internal pressure to get it done in a timely manner," said Thomas-Tate. "Either way there is pressure to get it done efficiently."

Byrne said he wants the board to have as much input as possible upfront and during the formation of the plan, so no time is wasted.

Hinson said the board has a pivotal role but the input of others is critical to the success of any plan adopted.

"With all due respect, you're not on the front lines," Hinson said. "I'm not that fourth-grade teacher every day. I don't see what they see. We have to respect their input in that process."

There will be updates on the development of the plan in future board meetings and in a second retreat in November. Lathan also plans to include information in weekly emails to the board.

More: In emails, school board member Byrne proposed cutting SPS staff out of some discussions

Byrne asked if the strategic plan belongs to the board. Thomas-Tate said she thinks that it belongs to the district.

Mohammadkhani said the board must take ownership of the plan, even if it is written by the district. She asked for clarification about who is in charge of the plan.

"My understanding is that it starts with us, it ends with us, you all are in the middle, but ultimately it is the board's strategic plan," she said.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield Public Schools under pressure from state to revise strategic plan by Dec. 15

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield school superintendent talks about successes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, Dr. Grenita Lathan, spoke to over 350 community leaders on what’s ahead for the upcoming school year and the future development of their students. “For the 2022-2023 school year, we are definitely going to be focused on student outcome, ensuring every child receives a quality education,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Executive Director Rosenkranz announces retirement from OACAC

Following 51 years as an employee of Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC), with 48 of those years as Executive Director, Carl Rosenkranz has announced he will be retiring in December 2022. “It has been a privilege to be a part of the OACAC family all these years and to...
MISSOURI STATE
sgfcitizen.org

Getting teens off the streets, new downtown Springfield center will offer ‘special, safe place to go’

About 1,200 teens in Springfield are identified as unstably housed, according to the state. In Greene County, 386 children were placed in foster care at least temporarily in 2021. With so many youth at risk, it’s no surprise some fall through the cracks and are homeless. The creation of the YouthConnect Center will give those ages 13-18 a place to go to be connected with services ranging from food and clothes to housing and mental health help.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers new COVID-19 vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County declined in the last week of reporting. The 7-day average dropped to 52 cases. This is a 29% decline. Hospitalizations remain high, with around 70 individuals hospitalized in Greene County hospitals as of August 4. Increased hospitalization rates, among other factors, put Greene County at a medium-level community impact by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Education
KOLR10 News

Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
coxhealth.com

Direct Line from Max Buetow for 8/5/22

Ask the expert: Rod Schaffer on branding our facilities. A couple of weeks ago, I was honored to participate in the ceremony placing the final beam on our next clinic at National and Sunshine. It is an exciting time to see CoxHealth adding a clinic in the center of our city.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Kimberling City PD increasing community policing

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Police officers in Kimberling City are hoping to get more involved with the community. Through a new program called the “Eye Watch Challenge,” officers will be randomly checking on various businesses and houses. Chief Todd Lemoine said these places might find a blue paper notice on doors. The notice will detail […]
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Internal Pressure#Accreditation#The Egl Association
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Some areas get rain, burn bans remain in place; Marionville City Fire grassfires this week caused by open burning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Although some have received rain this week across the region burn bans still remain in effect. Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Springfield area experienced a stationary thunderstorm as described by the National Weather Service Springfield. Up to four inches of rain fell and a Flash Flood Watch was issued.
MARIONVILLE, MO
KYTV

Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Reunion Club is bringing the annual Park Day Reunion back to Silver Springs Park and other nearby locations through August 7. The primary purpose is to bring together friends and family from Springfield and the country. The events happening over this weekend are organized by the Springfield Reunion Club and in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” meaning the reunion is finally coming back after COVID concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties

For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KYTV

CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
coxhealth.com

CoxHealth welcomes first fellowship-trained craniofacial surgeon in Springfield

CoxHealth is pleased to welcome craniofacial surgeon Dr. Hannah J. Bergman to Cox South. Dr. Bergman will be the first fellowship-trained craniofacial surgeon in Springfield, treating cleft lip and palate but also the entire spectrum of pediatric plastic surgical conditions. She will be bringing a new expertise to Springfield that the community has never seen before.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022

A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
MARSHFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Cox Branson hires cancer specialist

Cox Medical Center Branson has hired a new cancer specialist. Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish has already begun seeing patients. He said one of the biggest things he tries to instill in any of his patients is hope. “I won’t let them give up,” he said. “There is always hope. Getting a...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy