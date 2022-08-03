Police in Riot Gear Clear Out Berkeley’s People’s Park

Read on sf.funcheap.com
Racoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by Resident
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
It's still a beautiful game – even if the locals are struggling
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount Diablo
SF’s “Hip Hop for Change” Outdoor Festival at The Presidio
All Day Outdoor Festival Featuring A Panel Discussion, Kids Craft Zone, Vendors, Full Bar, Food Trucks And Ways To Get Involved In Adding Color To The Green Movement!. D Smoke + Sa-Roc + Sol Development + Lady Ryan + Shortkut. Hosted By Lateef The Truthspeaker. The Environmental Justice Summit is...
funcheap.com
SF’s “Defend Asian Elders” Protest March (Washington Square)
Keep letting people know- the hate fueled incidents against members of the Asian American are still happening. Our elders are still be targeted for violent robberies and plain attacks. The surveillance of Mrs. Ren getting kicked in the face and chased by 4 juveniles into her nearby residence is disgusting....
funcheap.com
South First Fridays Art Walk (San Jose)
Join an eclectic evening of arts and culture in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district (and beyond) every first Friday of the month. South First Fridays resumes June 4, 2021 – please note the hours depend on the gallery. Facebook seems to have the most updated information. Come check...
funcheap.com
“Swing into Stories” Library in the Park (Golden Gate Park)
The San Francisco Public Library’s (SFPL) YouthMobile is coming to the park! Movement and play are essential building blocks in fostering literacy and a love of reading and the SFPL is bringing stories and song to San Francisco’s parks through its Swing into Stories program. It takes place at a different park each Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The next will take place on August 9 at Koret Playground in Golden Gate Park. Join us for a high-energy storytime in our beautiful outdoors!
SF’s Free Outdoor Summer Comedy Fest (Chase Center)
Get ready for 2022’s second outdoor comedy takeover of Chase Center’s Thrive City w/ SF’s top comics, DJs and giveaways. Friday night laughs are coming (again)! as the team behind the Bay Area’s popular HellaSecret comedy shows comes to Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center, to continue 2022 “Live at Thrive City” summer festival for a big comedy show featuring an outdoor beer garden and sets from some of SF’s top comics.
funcheap.com
New In-N-Out Coming to the Bay Area
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that the Bay Area is getting a brand new In-N-Out. The new burger joint is opening in Sonoma County in Santa Rosa at 2532 Santa Rosa Ave. Santa Rosa actually already has an In-N-Out location, which opened in 2010, located at 2131 County Center Drive.
funcheap.com
Town Hall Meeting: What’s The Future of SF’s Castro Theatre?
What will become of San Francisco’s iconic Castro Theatre, which just celebrated its 100th anniversary? After the theater’s new management team announced in January vaguely-worded plans for significant renovations and upgrades set to begin in 2023, many feared that concerts and conferences would become the norm and the 1,400 seat venue’s days as primarily a movie palace and as a host of LGBTQ+ events were numbered. To try to set things straight (so to speak), theater reps are hosting a free event on Thursday night to share their future plans in detail and have a Q&A to listen to the public’s concerns.
funcheap.com
“Painting The Streets” Book Talk (Oakland)
Painting the Streets: Oakland Uprising in the Time of Rebellion expresses solidarity with the national and international protests against the police brutality/murder of Black people and systemic-institutional racism in the US with Oakland murals as a local reflection of this historic moment. This oversized art book will impress this through...
Jordan Park Cleanup (SF)
Help us clean up Jordan Park and the surrounding neighborhood. Meet at Breck’s (2 Clement St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
funcheap.com
David Johnson Film Processing Lab Dedication Ceremony (Castro)
Join us on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a dedication ceremony for the David Johnson Film Processing Lab at the Harvey Milk Photo Center (50 Scott Street). Honor one of the most significant photographers in our city’s history, who was Ansel Adams’ first African American student. Some of his best work includes photography in the Fillmore from 1947 into the 60s, chronicling African American life in San Francisco.
funcheap.com
Sunday Jazz Series in Downtown Petaluma
Summer Jazz Concert Series continues in Downtown Petaluma every Sunday afternoon from 1:00-3:30! Come enjoy the sounds of some of the best players in the Bay Area. Each week the lineup changes but it always promises to be swingin’! Situated in the lovely Helen Putnam Plaza in Petaluma right inbetween Speakeasy and Petaluma Pie Co. Bring your family and come enjoy for free!
funcheap.com
“Page Street Parklet” Happy Hour Party w/ Bubbles & Drinks (SF)
Why? We applied (and awarded! 🥳) for a @ccg_sfgov to build a community parklet on #PageSlowStreet. We’re partnering with Haight Burbon Shop 🥃 and @fauvescraper to design the space, and want to share our ideas and designs (seating, planters/garden, art, little library, fairy garden, etc.) and hear your feedback.
Poetry and Storytelling with the Oakland Youth Poets (de Young Museum)
Join us for a daylong celebration of poetry and storytelling with 826 Valencia and the Oakland Youth Poet Laureate program. Enjoy a zine making activity, poetry readings, and a pop-up library. Hear Bay Area teens read powerful, original poems created in response to the Obama portraits and works from our permanent collection.
funcheap.com
SF’s First “Saturday Night Skate” Pop-up Roller Disco at Ferry Building
The team behind San Francisco’s “Church of 8 Wheels” have a habit of putting roller rinks in unusual places. First they took over Sixth Ave. in Golden Gate Park, turning a 30-day trial into almost 40 years. Then in 2013 they converted an abandoned church on Fillmore St. into a roller disco. And now they are at it again, but this time for two days only. Hidden behind the Ferry Building you’ll find an LED-lit arch inviting you into a 2,400 square foot roller rink with speakers at every corner for that deep rich bass sound to help you get funky while rolling with your homies.
funcheap.com
Shakespeare in the Park (Martinez)
A story of unrequited love, wit and Much Ado About Nothing. Seating is first come – first served. Audience members are requested to be personally responsible, distance themselves accordingly and are encouraged to wear masks outside of their seating area. Vallejo Shakespeare in the Park does not provide seating....
funcheap.com
Art Exhibit Opening. Tsholo Motong: Proud and Beautiful (Art House SF)
Opening reception Sat, August 6, 4-8pm, Exhibit August 6 – September 30, 11am to 7pm Wed-Sat, 11-5 Sun. Tsholo “Splash” Motong from Soweto, South Africa, fuses design, art, and African spirituality in his work. Soweto is home to more than 1.2 million black South Africans speaking Zulu,...
3rd Annual “Mindful Eating Film & Food Festival”
Dang! This event has already taken place. The 3rd annual Mindful Eating Film & Food Festival returns to Marin County, California, for the largest gathering connecting the public with the truths behind the food and animal agriculture systems. Produced by Rancho Compasión, a Bay Area urban animal sanctuary founded by...
funcheap.com
Cowgirl Creamery to Close Final Retail Shop
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the sad news that after 25 years, Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last remaining retail shop located at 80 4th Street, Point Reyes Station. Their Barn Shop & Cantina, known for its delectable goat cheeses and grilled cheese sammies, will be closing after Labor Day, September 5th. Point Reyes Station was the home of Cowgirl for many years prior to moving its headquarters and primary cheesemaking facility to Petaluma.
funcheap.com
“Mercy of the Mundane” Art Show w/ Zachary Oldenkamp (SF)
Harman Projects is pleased to present Mercy of the Mundane, the debut solo exhibition by San Francisco based artist Zachary Oldenkamp. Creating soft, intimate drawings in monochrome, Oldenkamp captures the quiet moments of everyday life. Mercy of the Mundane presents a series of recent drawings illustrating commonplace objects and places which exude a feeling of peace. Oldenkamp believes that within this peace we are able to meditate, recharge, and ultimately develop our best ideas.
funcheap.com
SF’s 2022 “Jerry Day” Free Music Festival + Excelsior Art Walk
20th Annual “Jerry Day” Concert Festival + Excelsior After Parties. The Grateful Dead’s iconic bearded lead singer Jerry Garcia had deep roots in San Francisco, having spent his childhood in the Excelsior. After his death, the first “Jerry Day” was held in 2002 to raise money to fix a rundown playground, and an annual music celebration was born. For the festival’s 20th anniversary, enjoy more than six hours of jams and tributes at the amphitheater in McLaren Park that now bears his name. And just like the Dead’s concerts never seemed to end, from 7-10 p.m. the festival leaves the park, spilling into the neighborhood for 11 different after parties, concerts and art installations gracing store-front windows and parklets.
