Police in Riot Gear Clear Out Berkeley’s People’s Park

The team behind San Francisco’s “Church of 8 Wheels” have a habit of putting roller rinks in unusual places. First they took over Sixth Ave. in Golden Gate Park, turning a 30-day trial into almost 40 years. Then in 2013 they converted an abandoned church on Fillmore St. into a roller disco. And now they are at it again, but this time for two days only. Hidden behind the Ferry Building you’ll find an LED-lit arch inviting you into a 2,400 square foot roller rink with speakers at every corner for that deep rich bass sound to help you get funky while rolling with your homies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO