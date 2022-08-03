Read on www.cbssports.com
How a switched locker led to a young Albert Pujols thinking he was sent down by the Cardinals
Albert Pujols is one of the greatest MLB sluggers of all time, and now that he's back with the St. Louis Cardinals, he's ending his historic career in the place where it all began. The Cardinals drafted Pujols in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft and quickly brought...
Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw
Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
The Cardinals biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
The St. Louis Cardinals had a pretty solid 2022 MLB trade deadline. They shored up a depleted pitching staff by picking up a pair of end of the rotation starters in Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery, and added to their bullpen with Chris Stratton and JoJo Romero. When all was...
CBS Sports
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment after activating veteran infielder from injured list
The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday and then designated him for assignment. Simmons had not appeared in a game since July 10 because of a strained right shoulder. The Cubs will now have seven days to place him on waivers or release him.
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
CBS Sports
Giants' Matt Gono: Returns to active roster
Gono's (neck) roster exemption was lifted, removing him from the exempt/left squad list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Gono began to suffer issues with his neck after hitting started in Giants' training camp, which were believed to be possibly career-ending in nature. There still has been no update on his future, although Gono has dealt with neck problems in the past, undergoing an undisclosed surgery last summer, then showing up at training camp with a neck brace.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers practice after missing time due to personal matter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice on Saturday. On-scene reporters spotted Brady in his usual No. 12 jersey, participating with the rest of the team. Brady had missed several days of practice earlier in the week. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along...
CBS Sports
Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade
The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
CBS Sports
Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Rejoins big club
Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The 24-year-old opened the season in Atlanta's rotation but was demoted after he surrendered 10 runs in his first two starts, and he'll now return to the major-league club with Ian Anderson heading down to Triple-A. Ynoa may not immediately enter the rotation since the team has scheduled days off Monday and Thursday, but he could be in the mix for a start during, or in the wake of, Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Rangers Aim to Win White Sox Series
Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday's series finale between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Heads to bench
Diaz will sit Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz has gone hitless in his last four games but still owns a strong .280/.393/.389 slash line overall. Yu Chang will get the start at third base Saturday.
Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Takes seat Sunday
Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Urias started the past 23 contests and will receive Sunday off after posting a .372 OPS through the first five games of August. Terrin Vavra will make the start at second base, pushing Rougned Odor to the hot corner.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Travis Jankowski: Designated for assignment
Jankowski was designated for assignment Friday. Primarily used as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, Jankowski is hitless in his last 30 MLB at-bats. Jake Lamb will take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin
Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Toro has appeared in 84 games this season for the Mariners, but he hit just .180, and the team decided to send him to Tacoma to open up a roster spot for Mitch Haniger. Toro figures to be among the top candidates next time the Mariners need to bring up a hitter from the minors.
