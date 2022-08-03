ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A

Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
Giants' Matt Gono: Returns to active roster

Gono's (neck) roster exemption was lifted, removing him from the exempt/left squad list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Gono began to suffer issues with his neck after hitting started in Giants' training camp, which were believed to be possibly career-ending in nature. There still has been no update on his future, although Gono has dealt with neck problems in the past, undergoing an undisclosed surgery last summer, then showing up at training camp with a neck brace.
Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Rejoins big club

Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The 24-year-old opened the season in Atlanta's rotation but was demoted after he surrendered 10 runs in his first two starts, and he'll now return to the major-league club with Ian Anderson heading down to Triple-A. Ynoa may not immediately enter the rotation since the team has scheduled days off Monday and Thursday, but he could be in the mix for a start during, or in the wake of, Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Heads to bench

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz has gone hitless in his last four games but still owns a strong .280/.393/.389 slash line overall. Yu Chang will get the start at third base Saturday.
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Takes seat Sunday

Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Urias started the past 23 contests and will receive Sunday off after posting a .372 OPS through the first five games of August. Terrin Vavra will make the start at second base, pushing Rougned Odor to the hot corner.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin

Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils

Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery

Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A

Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Toro has appeared in 84 games this season for the Mariners, but he hit just .180, and the team decided to send him to Tacoma to open up a roster spot for Mitch Haniger. Toro figures to be among the top candidates next time the Mariners need to bring up a hitter from the minors.
