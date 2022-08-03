Read on www.cbssports.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
Giants Fell Apart With Cheating and Ejections Over An 8 Game Sweep by the Dodgers
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Giants went from knocking the Dodgers off of the NL West throne last year to being an embarrassment of the division in 2022. It’s been a pretty wild spiral to watch, especially given the talent that they’ve had on the roster from last year.
Dodgers News: Mariners All-Star Gives LA Pitching Prospect Huge Compliment
Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez gave LA prospect Ryan Pepiot high praise in a recent video.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Thinks Clayton Kershaw is Headed to Injured List
Dodgers starting pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, is having trouble remaining healthy.
Dodgers News: Padres Pitchers Makes Bold Claim About LA and New San Diego Roster
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is confident that San Diego's trade deadline acquisitions have pulled San Diego even with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
CBS Sports
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment after activating veteran infielder from injured list
The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday and then designated him for assignment. Simmons had not appeared in a game since July 10 because of a strained right shoulder. The Cubs will now have seven days to place him on waivers or release him.
CBS Sports
Giants' Matt Gono: Returns to active roster
Gono's (neck) roster exemption was lifted, removing him from the exempt/left squad list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Gono began to suffer issues with his neck after hitting started in Giants' training camp, which were believed to be possibly career-ending in nature. There still has been no update on his future, although Gono has dealt with neck problems in the past, undergoing an undisclosed surgery last summer, then showing up at training camp with a neck brace.
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
CBS Sports
Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Rejoins big club
Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The 24-year-old opened the season in Atlanta's rotation but was demoted after he surrendered 10 runs in his first two starts, and he'll now return to the major-league club with Ian Anderson heading down to Triple-A. Ynoa may not immediately enter the rotation since the team has scheduled days off Monday and Thursday, but he could be in the mix for a start during, or in the wake of, Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Barters with Fan for Miguel Vargas' Baseball
A nice moment of altruism from Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen and a Giants fan.
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Heads to bench
Diaz will sit Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz has gone hitless in his last four games but still owns a strong .280/.393/.389 slash line overall. Yu Chang will get the start at third base Saturday.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Takes seat Sunday
Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Urias started the past 23 contests and will receive Sunday off after posting a .372 OPS through the first five games of August. Terrin Vavra will make the start at second base, pushing Rougned Odor to the hot corner.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Travis Jankowski: Designated for assignment
Jankowski was designated for assignment Friday. Primarily used as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, Jankowski is hitless in his last 30 MLB at-bats. Jake Lamb will take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin
Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils
Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Toro has appeared in 84 games this season for the Mariners, but he hit just .180, and the team decided to send him to Tacoma to open up a roster spot for Mitch Haniger. Toro figures to be among the top candidates next time the Mariners need to bring up a hitter from the minors.
