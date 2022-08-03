ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Town ball regions, Breakdown, Spartan challenge, new coaches in new SC Times Sports Report

By Brian Mozey, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago

St. Cloud Times sports reporters Brian Mozey and Zach Dwyer go through some of the biggest sports news from the past two weeks in this latest episode.

First, Mozey breaks down the league playoffs for town ball last weekend and looks ahead to the first weekend of region playoffs.

Next, Dwyer discusses the biggest highlights from the Breakdown basketball tournament at Tech last week as well as the Spartan Challenge at ROCORI.

Finally, Mozey goes through the latest coaching hires from around the St. Cloud metro and reviews the two feature stories on the newest head coaches for football in the area.

Here's the details from the 91st episode of the SC Times Sports Report podcast.

1:43 - Town ball baseball

9:12 - Breakdown basketball

15:25 - Spartan challenge

20:00 - New coaches

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

VFW Baseball State Tournament Update

The Cold Spring VFW posted a win over the Winona VFW, they collected nine hits, with three big runs post in both the second and the six innings. Their starting pitcher pitcher was righty Hunter Fuchs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.
COLD SPRING, MN
Bring Me The News

Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events

Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022

BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Basketball
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Saint Cloud, MN
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota

(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartan#Town Ball#Sports News#Coaching#St Cloud Times#Tech#The Spartan Challenge#Rocori#St Cloud Metro
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
thenewsleaders.com

Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts

The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sasquatch 107.7

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?

Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota

WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
WILLMAR, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID in Minnesota: Case, mortality rate continue to fall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota averaged nearly 945 COVID-19 cases a day in the latest weeklong reporting period, per the Minnesota Department of Health.Data collected between July 26 and Aug. 2 bring the state's total case count to 1,601,006. The state averaged less than one death per day in that period, and the total deaths now number 12,978.The hospitalization rate has dipped to an average of 41.6 new admissions per day, and 4.7 ICU admissions.Statewide, 67.2% of the population has completed a vaccine series, while only 31.3% are up to date, including boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy