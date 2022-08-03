ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

TRADE: Blue Jays Get 2x All-Star From Royals

By Ben Stinar
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9jxz_0h3jMrb600

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals have made a trade.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays made a trade.

Blue Jays: "OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired 2x All-Star Whit Merrifield from the Royals in exchange for RHP Max Castillo and INF Samad Taylor."

Royals: "We have acquired IF Samad Taylor and RHP Max Castillo from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for IF Whit Merrifield. Taylor has been assigned to Omaha (AAA), Castillo has been added to our 40-man roster and optioned to Omaha."

Merrifield had spent his entire seven-year career with Kansas City, and made two trips to the All-Star Game with the club in 2019 and 2021.

This season, the Royals are in last place in the AL Central, so it makes sense that they would be sellers at the trading deadline.

They are currently 41-63 in the 104 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 14.0 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the division.

It is more than likely that they will not make the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

As for the Blue Jays, they are having a solid season.

The AL East has been a very good division, and they are in second place.

They are 58-46 in the 104 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 11.0 games behind the New York Yankees for first place.

However, they are currently in first place in the American League Wild Cards standings.

Even if they do catch the Yankees, they will likely be a playoff team.

