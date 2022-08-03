ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Users Gleefully Enjoy Watching Alex Jones Squirm In Court

By David Moye
 3 days ago

Everything is big in Texas ― even the reactions to the defamation trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The Infowars host is currently on trial in Austin to determine how much money Jones will have to pay to two Sandy Hook parents he smeared for years, and got caught in a big lie on Wednesday.

It happened during a cross-examination, when the plaintiffs’ attorney Mark Bankston accused Jones of lying to the court when he claimed in a deposition that he had previously turned over all documents related to his discussions of the 2012 school shooting, including text messages, as a part of the discovery process.

He hadn’t, but, as Bankston revealed, Jones’ own attorneys ending up accidentally sending over an entire digital copy of Jones’ cellphone, including every text message from the last two years.

As a result, Jones conceded to Bankston: “This is your ‘Perry Mason’ moment.”

Naturally, people had a lot to say on Twitter. NBC News’ Ben Collins said it reminded him of a different long-running crime show — “Law & Order.”

However, a former writer of the show responded to his tweet, saying that plot device would never fly on the series.

Still, another journalist, Sarah Burris of Raw Story, couldn’t help but dream ...

Other Twitter users, including comedian Tim Heidecker, admitted they were enjoying watching Jones suffer his comeuppance on the stand.

But others felt the revelation of the text messages would go beyond the trial.

One person who seemed very interested in the existence of Jones’ text messages was none other than his ex-wife, Kelly Jones, who had a contemptuous child custody hearing with him in 2017 and once called him “a really unhappy disturbed person.”

She said on Twitter that she wants to subpoena the data.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

