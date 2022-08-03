Fabrizio Romano: Latest Update on Manchester United Target Striker Benjamin Sesko From RB Salzburg

According to recent reports from the media, Manchester United could be leading the race for landing the signing of the Attacker Benjamin Sesko from RB Salzburg.

According to recent reports, Manchester United could be leading the race to land the signing of Attacker Benjamin Sesko from RB Salzburg.

It was claimed that Chelsea held a meeting with Sesko's agent last week following their need for a new striker.

Romelo Lukaku's failed spell at Chelsea led him to be sent back on loan to his former club Inter Milan.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The Blues also have into account some potential departures on Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, the players are rumoured to be wanting to play elsewhere next season.

That way, the young striker would be used as a backup if the transfer were to happen.

However, Manchester United and other clubs are also keen on the 19-year-old's signature and the Red Devils have had more than one direct meeting for their targets.

The negotiations for Brazilian forward Antony have stalled due to Ajax's excessive raise on his price tag a couple of weeks ago, following several exits the Amsterdam side has suffered this window.

This made the Old Trafford side think about other options in their cards and Benjamin Sesko might just be the solution for the attacking line.

According to reports from the ever reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano via Twitter : The decision is up to the player in the next few days, as Red Bull Salzburg is interested in keeping him one more season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon