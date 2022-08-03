ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohegan Lake, NY

News 12

Residents cleanup following flash flooding in Lakewood

Cleanup after Friday’s flash flooding is continuing in Lakewood. Most of the water has receded, but on some streets, mud and debris are still in neighborhoods. A pile of lumber was even carried by that floodwater away from a home down Aboretum Parkway. Trees also came down onto roadways...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters battle Ellenville blaze

ELLENVILLE – Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze in a structure at 25 Park Street in Ellenville late Thursday afternoon. Heavy fire was reported on the second story and in the rear of an occupied multiple dwelling. There were no reports of injuries and the cause is under...
ELLENVILLE, NY
News 12

Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues

Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night. The storms caused major flooding on roadways in southern New Jersey and prompted the National Weather Service to issue several flash flood warnings. LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates. Lakewood police say they have had to make numerous rescues...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Water line project creates Five Corners traffic nightmare

VAILS GATE – Construction of a water line from the Village of Kiryas Joel to New Windsor has caused major traffic jams in the Five Corners area of New Windsor and Town Supervisor George Meyers wants something done about it. He is concerned that the back-ups are a safety...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station

It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
ACCORD, NY
WIBX 950

NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week

A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pawling Fire Department celebrates successful carnival and parade

PAWLING – The Pawling Fire Department opened its annual carnival on August 3rd at Lakeside Park and it will continue through Saturday, August 6, culminating with a firework show beginning at dusk on Saturday. On Friday evening, several neighboring fire departments from Dutchess and Putnam counties as well as...
PAWLING, NY

