News 12
Residents cleanup following flash flooding in Lakewood
Cleanup after Friday’s flash flooding is continuing in Lakewood. Most of the water has receded, but on some streets, mud and debris are still in neighborhoods. A pile of lumber was even carried by that floodwater away from a home down Aboretum Parkway. Trees also came down onto roadways...
Police: Duo stole car in Lake Grove while it was charging
Justin Frare, 32, and Christopher Danielo, 32, demanded money, sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the car.
Accident kills motorcyclist in Haverstraw
A motorcyclist died after being struck head on by a car on Rela Avenue and Picariello Saturday.
Fire officials: 1 person dead in fire at Monroe home
Fire officials say they received a call around 9 a.m. about smoke coming out of the windows and roof of the home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston police car collides with other vehicle; both drivers taken to hospital
KINGSTON – At about 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Hurley and Washington Avenues, a marked Kingston City Police car was involved in a collision with another vehicle while responding to a call. The driver of the other vehicle was a 66-year-old Kingston resident. Both drivers were...
Police: Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash with van
Police say a motorcycle with two occupants was traveling south on Coolidge Street when it entered the intersection of Commerce Drive and collided with a van that was traveling westbound on Commerce Dr.
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters battle Ellenville blaze
ELLENVILLE – Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze in a structure at 25 Park Street in Ellenville late Thursday afternoon. Heavy fire was reported on the second story and in the rear of an occupied multiple dwelling. There were no reports of injuries and the cause is under...
News 12
Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues
Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night. The storms caused major flooding on roadways in southern New Jersey and prompted the National Weather Service to issue several flash flood warnings. LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates. Lakewood police say they have had to make numerous rescues...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Water line project creates Five Corners traffic nightmare
VAILS GATE – Construction of a water line from the Village of Kiryas Joel to New Windsor has caused major traffic jams in the Five Corners area of New Windsor and Town Supervisor George Meyers wants something done about it. He is concerned that the back-ups are a safety...
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into cars in North Massapequa
Masked thieves were caught on camera going street-to-street in North Massapequa community, breaking into cars – and now the neighborhood is looking to catch the criminals.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station
It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
Support pours in for family of Stepinac student killed in hit-and-run crash
Police identified the driver as 46-year-old Stephen Dolan, a city Public Works employee.
Yonkers temple asks for public's help after fire damages building
The Northeast Jewish Center in Yonkers is in need of some serious community support after a fire ripped through the temple.
Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?
There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people. Yes, there are a few more traits or...
NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week
A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
Police: 3 arrested for stealing water from Woodbury fire hydrant
There is a total ban on outdoor water use in Woodbury because of drought conditions.
ID Released For Riverside Man Struck, Killed By Train In Cos Cob
A man who was killed after being struck by a train in Fairfield County has been identified. Scott James Harrington, age 59, of Riverside, a hamlet of Greenwich, was struck near the Cos Cob station by a New York-bound train around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, confirmed MTA officials. Harrington...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pawling Fire Department celebrates successful carnival and parade
PAWLING – The Pawling Fire Department opened its annual carnival on August 3rd at Lakeside Park and it will continue through Saturday, August 6, culminating with a firework show beginning at dusk on Saturday. On Friday evening, several neighboring fire departments from Dutchess and Putnam counties as well as...
