UH earns $16M federal grant to assist in sustainable workforce development

Read on www.hawaii.edu
Related
the university of hawai'i system
IN THE NEWS: IT and Cybersecurity Program Growing With Help From New Grant
The following article appeared in the Hawaii Tribune-Herald on August 2, 2022. For more information about the Information Technology program contact Carrie Butler at cjbutler@hawaii.edu. Seeing demand, HCC works to expand cybersecurity program. By GRANT PHILLIPS Hawaii Tribune-Herald | Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 12:05 a.m. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly one hundred potential firefighter recruits are preparing for the Honolulu Fire Department’s entrance recruit exam next week. The Oahu Prep Academy had about 90 men and women signed up to take their practice exam on Saturday. The academy is run by six retired fire captains.
the university of hawai'i system
Next generation of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander scientists shine
A summer research program provided 11 Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander (NHPI) college students from across the Pacific a valuable opportunity to develop their scientific research skills while tackling challenges facing Pacific Island communities. The 10-week program, hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, culminated with student presentations and a celebration at Ulupō Heiau State Historic Site on August 5.
YMCA offering free medical services to the public
The Nuuanu YMCA will be offering many free medical services to the public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In today’s hot job market, many workers are choosing to work for themselves. But freelance work comes with risks. The U.S. Bureau of Labor says about a third of American workers participate in the gig economy. A state survey found about half of Oahu’s workers have...
Think your Hawaii rent is high? It probably is
Hawaii renters are paying 191% more for a two-bedroom this year compared to last according to a new study by rent.com.
the university of hawai'i system
Update to UH masking policy effective immediately
This message was shared with the students, faculty and staff of the 10-campus University of Hawaiʻi system on August 3, 2022. In anticipation of the fall 2022 semester, and after consultation with our health advisors, the University of Hawaiʻi is updating the masking policy. Effective immediately:. Masking continues...
hawaiireporter.com
Exempt food and medicine from GET
This commentary was originally published by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2022. Candidates for political office in Hawaii have suddenly started talking about a policy option that has been kicking around for years: Exempt food and medicine from the state general excise tax (GET). The reasoning is that such...
RELATED PEOPLE
KITV.com
Hawaii ex-lawmaker in bribery case donates to campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
the university of hawai'i system
New bachelor’s nursing pathway for UH West Oʻahu students
The University of Hawaiʻi System is launching a new initiative to address Hawaiʻi’s nursing shortage by increasing access to baccalaureate education on the west side of Oʻahu. Beginning in the fall 2022 semester, a streamlined pathway to a BS degree in nursing will be available to interested students through a unique partnership between the UH West Oʻahu (UHWO) Bachelor of Applied Science, Health Professions Program and the UH Mānoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON).
KITV.com
42-story Honolulu twin tower condo project starts construction
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another high-rise condominium project officially started construction Friday in Honolulu. The developer of "The Park on Ke'eaumoku" -- a 42-story, 972-unit twin tower project -- held a groundbreaking ceremony at the three-and-a-half acre site today in the heart of Midtown Ala Moana.
hawaiinewsnow.com
SEC sues Semisub’s founders for fraud, alleging they used investor funds for psychics and drugs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the founders of Hawaii’s Semisub tour boat, alleging they used money from investors to pay for psychics, drugs and rent. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, the SEC alleged that since 2017 Curtiss and Denise Jackson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Honolulu Board of Water Supply announces petroleum contamination detected in well -- bringing up Red Hill concerns
Late this afternoon, the Board of Water supply announced low levels of petroleum-related hydrocarbons were found in a monitor well in Moanalua Valley. Honolulu Board of Water Supply detects chemical in Red Hill monitoring well. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it detected a small amount of a chemical...
hawaiinewsnow.com
BWS detects petroleum contamination in Moanalua Valley monitoring well
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply said it has detected petroleum contamination in a groundwater monitoring well in Moanalua Valley ― a discovery the agency called concerning. It’s the first time a BWS testing well has ever detected contamination. And it’s the latest ripple in the...
bigislandnow.com
Flags Ordered at Half-Staff in Respect For US Congresswoman
Gov. David Ige, at the direction of President Joe Biden, has ordered the U.S. and state flags at the state Capitol in Honolulu, all state offices and agencies and the Hawai‘i National Guard to be flown at half-staff immediately in respect for of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana.
Power outages at Schofield Barracks could last months
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii is asking residents and businesses at Schofield Barracks to reduce electrical load during peak hours after one of two transformers failed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
the university of hawai'i system
Allison Tsuchida
“I hope to further expand physical activity opportunities for individuals with disabilities, particularly in interscholastic athletics.”. PhD in Education, UH Mānoa; MS in Kinesiology and Rehabilitation Science, UH Mānoa; BS in Health Promotion, Boise State University. How did you become interested in the field of Kinesiology & Rehabilitation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In worrisome development, new data shows trace amounts of jet fuel in military tap water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a concerning new development in the Red Hill water crisis, newly-released UH data appears to show trace amounts of jet fuel in several military neighborhoods both before and after they were given the all clear by the state. University of Hawaii scientists detected fuel in Ford...
KITV.com
Residents worry about safety of Oahu's water system after more contamination detected
Even as the Board of Water Supply assures the public the water's safe to drink, some residents are thinking twice about what's coming out of the faucet. "Oh I'm so scared. I'm very scared and concerned because we are not well over here," said Moanalua Valley resident Letty Berano.
Comments / 1