UH earns $16M federal grant to assist in sustainable workforce development

The University of Hawaiʻi System is launching a new initiative to address Hawaiʻi’s nursing shortage by increasing access to baccalaureate education on the west side of Oʻahu. Beginning in the fall 2022 semester, a streamlined pathway to a BS degree in nursing will be available to interested students through a unique partnership between the UH West Oʻahu (UHWO) Bachelor of Applied Science, Health Professions Program and the UH Mānoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON).

