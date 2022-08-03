Senate leader says eastern KY flood damage may be the most extensive in state history

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers says the overall damage in eastern Kentucky flooding will likely far exceed any other natural disaster seen in the Commonwealth. Stivers and other GOP lawmakers held a news conference Wednesday at a Perry County airport. The Senate leader said it will take some time to add up the cost of infrastructure needs.“They’ll be determining what types of monies are needed probably for six months at a minimum, to start rebuilding and the infrastructure damage that there is,” said Stivers.Stivers noted he’s asked members of the budget committee to look into draft legislation to appropriate budget surplus monies to hard-hit areas. He likened it to $200 million contained in legislation for tornado-ravaged western Kentucky. Stivers added it’s too early to say when a special session might be held.“But it would take the call of a special session to bring us in. But, we’re not ready. We don’t have the figures. We couldn’t tell you what it is that we need to do,” said Stivers.The Senate leader said the most pressing needs are water, cleaning supplies, toiletries, and non-perishable food items.