LSU Ag Center receives $1M for bioproducts, bioprocessing research expansion

Read on www.brproud.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
$198.5M invested into Donaldsonville plant for carbon emissions reduction
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An ammonia production plant in Donaldsonville is set to receive $198.5 million to reduce carbon emissions, according to a Friday announcement from the governor. Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement said CF Industries plans to use the money to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit...
brproud.com
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
brproud.com
Geismar plant to receive $19.8M for expansion
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — BASF announced a $19.8 million expansion of its Geismar plant on Thursday. BASF said it will invest in the Ascension Parish manufacturing complex to increase the production of chemicals needed for printers, dishwashing detergent, and electronic products. With the expansion, BASF will keep over 1,000 jobs at the facility and estimated that 58 jobs will be created in construction jobs.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to be declared as a Purple Heart City
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Friday the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish will be designated a Purple Heart City and Parish on Aug. 10. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration that is still active and was created...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
brproud.com
New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
brproud.com
Governor tours University Lakes restoration project as work begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 32-million-dollar project to restore University Lakes has officially started. Governor John Bel Edwards took a visit to see the progress. “$32 million is in place. The work that you saw on University Lake is really preparatory work. They’re studying exactly the best way to do the restoration work. You know, exactly what the sediment looks like and how it’s going to perform,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
brproud.com
Ice cream truck, student checkups available at BRG back-to-school bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students going back to school can get sports physicals, checkups, and more at Baton Rouge General’s Back-to-School Bash. The hospital, along with Open Health Care Clinic, will also have blood glucose screenings and COVID-19 vaccines available. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus of Park Medical Academy at 2680 Bogan Walk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Gov. Edwards to advance La.’s economic interests in Netherlands, France trip
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards is headed to the Netherlands and France Friday to lead a delegation on water management and economic development, according to the governor’s office. Edwards will get a firsthand look at the Netherlands’ flood control infrastructure. The governor’s office said...
brproud.com
Four questions to consider before moving out of state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s music scene, Creole-Cajun inspired foods, and celebratory atmosphere makes it a unique state that draws international attention. So, when a Louisianan is faced with the option of leaving the Bayou State, this can be quite a tough decision. Before making the leap...
brproud.com
Louisiana Department of Education holds first-time School Safety Summit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Following the tragic loss of 19 children and two teachers in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been the center of debate across the country. “We don’t have the luxury, we don’t have the luxury in time and space today to...
brproud.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Thinking of becoming a paramedic? Here’s what the process involves
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of the most rewarding careers promote the value of human life by seeing to the provision of life-saving measures during emergency situations. This is precisely what paramedics are trained to do. According to the National EMS Academy, “Paramedics are healthcare professionals providing the...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
brproud.com
Around 4,000 gallons of crude oil discharges near Bayou Sorrel, Coast Guard
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The Coast Guard is keeping an eye on a crude oil leak close to Frog Lake and Bayou Sorrel. The oil discharge came from a WCC Energy facility. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge was alerted to this situation on Sunday, July 31. The...
brproud.com
LSU NCBRT provides classes on how to survive an active shooting threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training (NCBRT) academy of counter-terrorist education is holding a class called Surviving an Active Threat to educate people about what to do in a mass shooting situation. “We talk about hiding with a purpose, it’s not...
brproud.com
Improvements for the School District of Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central School District is expanding several campuses and will work on increasing phonics this school year. “Central is a true community school system,” says Central’s Superintendent, Jason Fountain. All five schools of the Central community school system, are getting ready for some major...
brproud.com
New restaurant coming to Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A staple in New York is making its way down to Baton Rouge. Shake Shack is opening its first location in the area later this year. Customers will be able to dine-in or use the drive-thru at the new location at the Mall of Louisiana.
brproud.com
Fallen trees blocks left lane at Gross Tete on I-10 east
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fallen trees have blocked the left lane at mile marker 142 on Interstate 10 east Sunday morning. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that congestion is minimal. To find an alternate route, click here.
brproud.com
DOTD informs drivers of school bus safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the 2022-2023 school year sets to begin for East Baton Rouge Parish, DOTD has created a diagram for School Bus Safety Week. It is required by state law that vehicles must stop at least 30 feet behind the bus when loading and unloading. School buses come equipped with warning flash signals to alert drivers around them that the vehicle is preparing to stop.
Comments / 0