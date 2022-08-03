ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from "dangerous, potentially deadly situations" since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
NEW IBERIA, LA
LSU NCBRT provides classes on how to survive an active shooting threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training (NCBRT) academy of counter-terrorist education is holding a class called Surviving an Active Threat to educate people about what to do in a mass shooting situation. "We talk about hiding with a purpose, it's not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Thinking of becoming a paramedic? Here's what the process involves

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of the most rewarding careers promote the value of human life by seeing to the provision of life-saving measures during emergency situations. This is precisely what paramedics are trained to do. According to the National EMS Academy, "Paramedics are healthcare professionals providing the...
LOUISIANA STATE
DOTD informs drivers of school bus safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the 2022-2023 school year sets to begin for East Baton Rouge Parish, DOTD has created a diagram for School Bus Safety Week. It is required by state law that vehicles must stop at least 30 feet behind the bus when loading and unloading. School buses come equipped with warning flash signals to alert drivers around them that the vehicle is preparing to stop.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, "We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings."
LOUISIANA STATE
Six tips that may prevent a home burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a person comes home to find that an unwelcomed stranger has trespassed and stolen valuable items, they may feel devastated and helpless. They might also wonder if there were any steps that could have been taken to prevent the burglary. According to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges

BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff's office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions' goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Juvenile, adult injured in Madison Avenue shooting Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been injured in a shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the 2000 block of Madison Avenue where a juvenile and an adult were shot. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUPD need help identifying alleged vehicle burglary suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify five suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on campus. If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ice cream truck, student checkups available at BRG back-to-school bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students going back to school can get sports physicals, checkups, and more at Baton Rouge General's Back-to-School Bash. The hospital, along with Open Health Care Clinic, will also have blood glucose screenings and COVID-19 vaccines available. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus of Park Medical Academy at 2680 Bogan Walk.
BATON ROUGE, LA

