Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts

What’s new this week and beyond in the nightlife, daylife, drinking and partying arena in Las Vegas? Check it out and make your plans. Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World takes daylife into night with its new event, Jungle Cat, a “bohemian-themed monthly affair” happening one Thursday a month, and this week, on Aug. 11, guests can join the party. First dine in style at FUHU for a dinner-club experience, as the restaurant is attached to the dayclub. Once done, head outdoors for the party poolside, where the jungle theme continues with a night swim and a special performance by Deadmau5.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO