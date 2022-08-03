Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts

Read on www.fox5vegas.com
3 Day Trip to Las Vegas
It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
Eater
World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas
The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
WATCH: Las Vegas shop owner stabs would-be thief multiple times
In a dramatic surveillance video, the owner of a local smoke shop defended himself with a knife from three would-be thiefs - identified only as juveniles - after one of them jumped the counter.
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
Horse owners protest design of fences at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument
They say that good fences make good neighbors, but apparently the kind of fence is just as important to horse owners who live along the border of the new Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Sun's Out Buns Out is a breakfast favorite in Las Vegas
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and while that statement is up for debate, at Sun’s Out Buns Out, it’s the only meal of the day. (And that’s up for debate, as it is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., and technically, that’s lunch, too!)
Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
Rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most. New report shows the high cost of living in Las Vegas.
'The Alice' will bring the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas in September
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ features a ton of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.
8newsnow.com
Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in a parking lot in the northeast valley. According to Lieutenant Robert Price of Metro, during a media briefing, a man in his twenties was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital with an apparent stab wound and was pronounced dead roughly 30 minutes later.
lasvegasmagazine.com
In Las Vegas, it's easy to find new places to party
What’s new this week and beyond in the nightlife, daylife, drinking and partying arena in Las Vegas? Check it out and make your plans. Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World takes daylife into night with its new event, Jungle Cat, a “bohemian-themed monthly affair” happening one Thursday a month, and this week, on Aug. 11, guests can join the party. First dine in style at FUHU for a dinner-club experience, as the restaurant is attached to the dayclub. Once done, head outdoors for the party poolside, where the jungle theme continues with a night swim and a special performance by Deadmau5.
Las Vegas woman shares story nearly two months after losing her home in downtown blaze
Nearly two months after the largest fire the city of Las Vegas has seen in 25 years, a woman who lost her home in the blaze is sharing her story with 8 News Now.
news3lv.com
After Mirage shooting, security and county commissioner say no need for metal detectors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following an isolated shooting incident in a Mirage hotel room on Thursday, a private security firm and a Clark County commissioner both said the Strip is still safe and there shouldn't be a need to implement a metal detector security measure as seen on Fremont Street.
KDWN
9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
Fox5 KVVU
Holiday-themed ‘Tournament of Kings’ show to return to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular holiday tradition is back at the Excalibur this holiday season, “Tournament of Kings: ‘Twas the Knight.”. “Tournament of Kings,” the longest-running dinner show on the Strip, will again offer its holiday-themed show from Nov. 23 to Dec. 25. Attendees will...
cwlasvegas.com
From homeless to teacher, how former Las Vegas valley student is giving back to community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three years ago, we shared a story about a homeless CCSD student with a passion in the kitchen. Today, there is a heartwarming update: He will be welcoming students as a new teacher on Monday at Rancho High School. "I've been doing a lot of...
Las Vegas woman 'impersonated a cop, flashed stun gun' before robbing man
On July 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a Nevada woman for impersonating a police officer to rob a man in the Flaming Hotel and Casino in 2021.
Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.
