Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery

WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
Weekend has been deadly for Mississippi city after two murders in less than 24 hours
It has been a deadly weekend for one Mississippi city after police have responded to two murders in two days. WTOK in Meridian reports that investigators have been busy after one man was found dead Friday night and another person was shot and killed Saturday night,. On Friday, one man...
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
WDAM-TV
One arrested in Jones County drug trafficking investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars tonight after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Jones County home. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Richard “Ricky” Strickland, 45, of Laurel, on charges of trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
WTOK-TV
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night. Moore said Randy Thornton, a former constable who was working for a utility company, got into an argument around 10 p.m. with another man at 1735 Gholson Road. He said Jack Bobo was shot and later died at Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.
WTOK-TV
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
WTOK-TV
AG Fitch announces recent sentencings in child exploitation cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Friday the outcome of four sentencings in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Matthew Robert Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson Aug. 1 on one count of child exploitation. Strempler was sentenced to a term of 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 18 to serve and 5 years of post-release supervision. He will serve day-for-day without possibility of parole and will have to register as a sex offender.
kicks96news.com
Capital Murder and More Firearm Charges in Attala and Leake
SHEA M POOLE, 39, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Goodman, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN B ROBERTS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Hold...
wcbi.com
Man wanted by Macon Police turned himself in
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man believed to be involved in at least three separate shooting incidents has turned himself in to Macon Police. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck says bond for Jaquarious Wells was set at $200,000.He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. An eyewitness told...
kicks96news.com
Deputies in Leake Asked to Round Up Roaming Livestock
12:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies dispatched to a residence on Casey Circle when they received a call reporting that there was someone attempting to get into the house. 2:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a fight in progress at Tyson Foods. 8:51...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Domestic Assault and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests
HARRY JOHN, 39, of Carthage, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0. AIMEE J MASON, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $60, $800. JUSTIN MCMILLIAN, 26, of...
kicks96news.com
A Large Cow and a Hit and Run in Leake News
On Wednesday at 5:27pm, authorities responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident at The Health Club in Carthage. A subject was subsequently located and detained. At 6:19pm, officers were called out to Hopoca Road near Hawthorne Drive to deal with a large cow in the roadway. At 6:38pm, officers...
WTOK-TV
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County investigators are searching for multiple suspects involved in an armed robbery Monday morning. It was just after midnight at this gas station in Lauderdale. Authorities said four people wearing masks and carrying guns entered the store. “Four black males with masks and hoodies entered...
bobgermanylaw.com
Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528
The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
kicks96news.com
Rape and Armed Robbery Arrests in Neshoba County
RAAD ABDORABAA ALI, 19, of Meridian, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO. Bond $0. DAWANA RENEE BUDD, 54, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $800, $600. ROSEMARY CARTER, 46, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery, Indictment. Bond $50,000, $0. ALEYANDRO CLEMONS, 18,...
WDAM-TV
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect wanted in the Fast Stop robbery and aggravated assault investigation has turned herself in. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso, surrendered herself to the sheriff’s department Monday morning. Dean is being charged with...
WTOK-TV
MPD makes arrests after answering calls
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 6501 Old Highway 80 West, where a suspect allegedly stole some drinks and pulled a knife when confronted by a clerk. MPD said officers were...
Laurel breaks ground on new welcome center
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022. According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership […]
WTOK-TV
Back to school bashes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People all around the community are gearing up for back-to-school. There have been so many events hosted around our community to help get families ready for the first day of school. Today the children’s museum of Mississippi in Meridian and the Meridian Parks and Rec both hosted back-to-school events that offered free school supplies and vouchers. These events gave the community an opportunity to come together to help get kids and parents ready for back to school in times when prices for supplies seem to be increasing. We talked with a local mother who shared her concerns with back to school and making sure her child was going to be ready for everything.
