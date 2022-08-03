As Duke Energy proposes increase, experts share money saving tips

Scattered will continue this evening, mainly south of I-70 before becoming more isolated overnight. A low pressure area moving across the state will give us widely scattered showers and storms with highs in the 80s Friday afternoon. Our weather will stay unsettled this weekend with highs in the low 90s. A few showers and storms will be around at times both days but there will plenty of dry time too. Drought continues for most of Indiana and we still have an almost five-inch precipitation deficit so the rain is needed.

