As Duke Energy proposes increase, experts share money saving tips

Read on cbs4indy.com
Related
cbs4indy.com
Sales tax holiday? Where you can get a great deal on back-to-school shopping
INDIANAPOLIS — People looking for tax-free back-to-school shopping will have to look outside of Indiana. Across the country, 17 states are participating in tax-free holidays for back-to-school shopping in 2022. Additionally, there are four states that never collect sales tax on purchases. The closest state to Indiana shoppers can...
cbs4indy.com
Eli Lilly to seek employment growth outside of Indiana after abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest employers and oldest companies in Indiana will begin looking for expansion opportunities outside of the Hoosier State in the wake of a recently passed abortion ban bill. Eli Lilly and Co. released a statement Saturday that said the abortion ban may hurt the...
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Task Force 1 remains in Kentucky, more rain expected
EASTERN KENTUCKY – Indiana Task Force 1 has been in Kentucky since July 28 to support search and rescue efforts following record flooding. As of August 5, the team is on standby for more rainfall expected over the weekend. The team has been fighting heavy rainfall since being there,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Indiana steps up as Kentucky battles heavy rain and floods
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a little more than a week since Indiana Task Force 1 was deployed to Kentucky. Crews left Indiana on July 28 to help with search and rescue efforts in the state after heavy rain and devastating floods. Right now, there’s no set return date...
cbs4indy.com
Drought conditions improve in the last week
INDIANAPOLIS – Good news! Over the last week, we have picked up enough rain for our drought monitor to show improvement across Indiana! With the several rounds of showers and storms, we have added to our rainfall totals, improving our drought conditions. Since June 1, we have picked up 4.81″ of rainfall. We are still running almost 5″ below where we should have since June 1, however.
cbs4indy.com
Elected officials, advocacy groups react to passage of Indiana abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 1, a statewide abortion ban with limited exceptions, late Friday night. Many lawmakers, elected officials and advocacy groups responded on both sides. Below are all of the responses sent to our newsroom:. Indiana Democratic Party. “The Indiana Republican...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Senate, Governor approve abortion ban bill
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Senate approved a proposed abortion ban bill Friday afternoon after it passed through the House with several amendments earlier in the day. Soon after, Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law effective Sept. 15. Senate Bill 1 on abortion passed in a 62...
cbs4indy.com
Our warm, humid, wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend
Scattered will continue this evening, mainly south of I-70 before becoming more isolated overnight. A low pressure area moving across the state will give us widely scattered showers and storms with highs in the 80s Friday afternoon. Our weather will stay unsettled this weekend with highs in the low 90s. A few showers and storms will be around at times both days but there will plenty of dry time too. Drought continues for most of Indiana and we still have an almost five-inch precipitation deficit so the rain is needed.
Comments / 0