Brooklyn, NY

Man charged in shooting of McDonald's worker over French fries also charged in 2020 murder

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ssaum_0h3jKX4G00

A man accused of shooting of a McDonald's worker in a dispute over French fries is now also charged in connection to a 2020 murder.

Michael Morgan, 20, is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the incident at the fast-food restaurant on Monday .

A 23-year-old McDonald's employee was shot in the neck during a dispute over food in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Officials say Morgan's mother was at the restaurant and complained to the victim, a 23-year-old man who was working behind the counter, that her French fries were cold.

The argument escalated, and the woman called Morgan, who police say went to the restaurant to confront the worker and ended up shooting him outside.

While being questioned in the McDonald's shooting, Morgan reportedly made statements about an unsolved murder.

He is now charged in the October 2020 murder of a 28-year-old man in Brooklyn.

He is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting for Kevin Holloman on Herkimer Street

Morgan has long been eyed in the killing. The 2020 murder was just six blocks from the McDonald's shooting.

The McDonald's employee remains in extremely critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital.

Morgan has 13 prior arrests.

The shooting is the latest in a number of recent incidents of violence against fast food restaurant workers.

In May, a McDonald's worker was stabbed multiple times defending other employees from an unruly customer in East Harlem.

And in January, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot during an armed robbery inside a Burger King in East Harlem.

MORE NEWS | NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

Crystal Cranmore reports from the scene at West 21st Street and 6th Avenue.

----------

Comments / 39

Love, Live Life.
2d ago

Everyone round of applause to the mother for knowing she failed but doing the right thing by putting her son in position to expose himself for the criminal that he his and she always knew he was 👏 👏

Reply
37
LIVE FROM DA TRAP
2d ago

Thank His mother for getting a career criminal off the street - I hope the victim pulls through and makes a great recovery I pray - And I hope he gets a lot of time and is Not released after this information of his criminal mischief is made public

Reply
11
Kevin Early
1d ago

At some point, these ignorant parents should be held accountable or publicly identified as the reason for their child's behavior. How many Superintendent suspension from K thru 12? How many arrest during this period?

Reply
7
 

