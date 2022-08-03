ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Virginia fugitive caught in Wilson County

By Andy Cordan
 3 days ago

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of assaulting a Virginia law enforcement officer will soon be extradited back to the Old Dominion State thanks to good police work by Lebanon police, Wilson County law officers and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

On Friday morning, Lebanon police stopped a car driven by 27-year-old Jeremie Carpenter, who was with a woman and two small children. He later ran from police and into the woods after officers learned Carpenter had warrants out of Virginia for his arrest.

Police say Carpenter was shirtless and wasn’t wearing shoes when he fled into the wooded area between Interstate 40 and Beckwith Road.

Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law

“We heard radio traffic that THP noticed a person running thru a yard, into a creek, we went there,” Lt. PJ Hardy said.

It’s not long before Lebanon police found the fugitive in a back yard.

Body camera footage shows the tense moments as officers ordered him to get on the ground. Carpenter complied, surrendering without incident.

    Jeremie Carpenter mugshot (Source: Lebanon Police Department)
    Jeremie Carpenter arrest (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Neighbors who live nearby took pictures, showing the heavy police presence.

“Oh yeah, they got him pretty quick. No altercations of any kind. When he figured he was surrounded he just gave up, they put the handcuffs on him, put him in the car and they drove off,” one neighbor said.

The man told News 2 he wasn’t nervous, but made sure he had a little fire power with his coffee on the back deck while he watched the arrest.

Putnam County homicide suspect turns herself in on outstanding warrants

“I was sitting on the back porch drinking my coffee and sitting on my pistol,” he said.

Carpenter is charged with evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.

Sources tell News 2 he will soon be extradited back to Virginia.

Comments / 8

ignorancerunsdeepinUS
3d ago

This is a prime example of what happens 99.9% of the time when you obey commands by the police. You get cuffed and taken to jail where you belong!! No fighting no going for officers gun, no pulling a weapon. Nobody dies

