Comments / 83

I WILL SAY IT!!
3d ago

Its not a looser restrictive measure. It’s giving the average joe a way to protect themselves and others from the evil that walks the earth. Which is Also an American 🇺🇸 and Georgia Citizen Right!

Reply(13)
47
GA Butterfly
3d ago

Criminals will always find a way regardless of any law. Chicago has one of the strictest gun laws in the US & look at their crime rate. Strict gun laws ONLY affect law abiding citizens & makes them a target. I'm glad Gov. Kemp passed this.

Reply(6)
18
Jeff Fantz
3d ago

No...people have a right to protect themselves!! criminals no matter how many gun laws will never follow laws.you people want a helpless society!!

Reply
6
Comments / 0

Community Policy