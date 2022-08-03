Originally published as a Palm Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, July 30th, at approximately 9:07 PM, PSPD responded to the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way regarding a fatal traffic collision involving four vehicles. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that a vehicle which was traveling South on Sunrise Way, rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of E. Palm Canyon Drive. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision with two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO