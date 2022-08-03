Read on www.laweekly.com
Related
L.A. Weekly
Four Injured in Off-Road Crash near Highway 74 [Anza, CA]
ANZA, CA (August 5, 2022) – Sunday evening, at least four people suffered injuries in an off-road vehicle crash near Highway 74. The incident happened on July 31st, at around 8:43 p.m., at 65100 Highway 74. Officers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. There, they...
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Lee Stanart Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]
REDLANDS, CA (August 5, 2022) – Wednesday, Christopher Lee Stanart was killed in a motorcycle crash on Lugonia Avenue. The single-vehicle incident occurred around 10:07 p.m., just east of California Street. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. For reasons unknown,...
L.A. Weekly
Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Sergeant Matt Lewis Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Pico Avenue [Nuevo, CA]
Traffic Accident near Santa Rosa Road Left One Off-Duty Riverside Police Officer Dead. According to the authorities, the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road, east of Perris. Investigators said the fatal crash involved Sergeant Lewis on his motorcycle and a pickup truck. However, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onscene.tv
40 Adults, 30 Children Displaced by Third-Alarm Fire | Moreno Valley
08.03.2022 | 6:54 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to multiple calls of an apartment complex on fire. When they arrived there were large flames and smoke coming through the roof of a 2 story apartment complex. A 2nd alarm was quickly called. There were...
L.A. Weekly
Joshua Jizmejian Killed in Car Crash on Interstate 10 [Yucaipa, CA]
Teen Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident near Yucaipa Boulevard. The accident happened on July 27th, at around 10:08 p.m. along eastbound Interstate 10 near the Yucaipa Boulevard off-ramp. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. However, according to California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a gray semi-truck...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
A woman in her 50s was killed Thursday after she parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded to the freeway near Bob...
Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore
A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
L.A. Weekly
Jordan Nathaniel Ham Arrested, Bicyclist Hurt after Hit-and-Run on West Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]
REDLANDS, CA (August 4, 2022) – Tuesday, Jordan Nathaniel Ham was arrested and a cyclist was hurt after a hit-and-run on West Lugonia Avenue. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m., at the 800 block of West Lugonia Avenue. According to reports, Ham was driving a 2014 Mercedes-Benz when he...
crimevoice.com
Palm Springs PD: Man charged with murder in fatal DUI collision
Originally published as a Palm Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, July 30th, at approximately 9:07 PM, PSPD responded to the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way regarding a fatal traffic collision involving four vehicles. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that a vehicle which was traveling South on Sunrise Way, rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of E. Palm Canyon Drive. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision with two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.
NBC San Diego
Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness
A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass. Traffic is being heavily impacted going eastbound on the I-10 at Ramon Road with all eastbound lanes currently closed. RIVCO: EB I-10 @ Ramona Road (Thousand Palms), all lanes blocked due to The post Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Erik Verdian Dead, Kevin Atteberry Arrested after DUI Collision on East Palm Canyon Drive [Palm Springs, CA]
31-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Rear-End Accident on Sunrise Way. The incident happened around 9:07 p.m., at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way. Per reports, Atteberry was driving south when he rear-ended Verdian’s vehicle while he was stopped at a stop sign. The initial impact then caused a collision with multiple other vehicles.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
Trio pleads not guilty to charges in the murder of man found in burning vehicle in Thermal
Three suspects arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges today. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, of Coachella, was charged with felony counts of murder, arson on property and having a fire explosive, along with a misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence The post Trio pleads not guilty to charges in the murder of man found in burning vehicle in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Car Accident on Scott Road [Menifee, CA]
Car Crashes to Power Pole in Menifee, Person Reportedly Injured. The incident happened at around 6:51 a.m. near the intersection of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. It is unknown whether the victims required hospitalization. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the car...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
z1077fm.com
29 PALMS FAMILY LOSE EVERYTHING IN LATE NIGHT HOUSE FIRE
Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 2) San Bernardino County Fire Department received a report of a building on fire in Twentynine Palms. Firefighters arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to a home on the 70000 Block of Aladdin Ave. After determining that the occupants were not inside the home, firefighters from the Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Combat Center fire stations extinguished the flames within 15 minutes – stopping the spread of the fire into the attached home and neighboring buildings.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
Comments / 0