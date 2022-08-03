Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road and CR 398 is blocked as of this writing.
The grass fire is about two acres, officials said.
