The summer heat continues, with more scattered storms in the forecast

WBTV
Cloudy start to the day with heat and storms this evening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a foggy start this morning, more heat and afternoon/evening storms on the way. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds across the region with scattered thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. The primary threats with these storms are gusty winds and localized flooding. Expect hot and humid with high temperatures near 90° with heat index values in the mid 90s.
WBTV
Summer weather to continue this weekend before cold front sets in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typical summerlike weather this weekend with hot conditions and the chance for storms. Temperatures gradually warm to the mid-90s by midweek. Partly cloudy and hot for today with high temperatures in the lower 90s with storms starting to develop across the area after noon. Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated for the afternoon and evening.
WBTV
Scattered storms develop for Sunday, First Alert issued for Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of scattered storms are possible for Sunday afternoon and evening, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s in the mountains. A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as a cold front will move through the Carolinas. Scattered, late-day...
WBTV
Scattered, late day storms possible Friday into the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summertime in the Carolinas continues! This weekend will be hot, humid and stormy at times. High temperatures around 90 degrees this week. Scattered, late day storm chances for Friday and the weekend. Better chances for rain and storms in the mountains. Some showers and thunderstorms hit...
WBTV
Heat, humidity, scattered storms on tap for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pattern across the Carolinas is one that is very typical for this time of the year. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. There’s a weak front to our north and high pressure – an extension of the Bermuda High – stationed...
WBTV
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iredell, Rowan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Iredell; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Statesville, or 5 miles northwest of Cleveland, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Statesville, Cleveland, Mount Ulla, Woodleaf, Cool Springs and Piedmont Research Station. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lightning strike blamed for North Carolina house fire
The fire happened Thursday night, August 4, at a home along Fairmead Drive in Concord.
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in Charlotte
If you are looking to spend a day surrounded by nature and serenity, then there is a great option in Charlotte, NC. Freedom Park is one of the most beautiful and well-maintained parks in the city. It offers a variety of activities for all ages.
WBTV
Nearly 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, most in U.S. on Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight weekend, several hundred flights have been delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. According to Flight Aware, nearly 500 flights were delayed coming in or out of Charlotte last Sunday. Today, that count has reached nearly 600 - the most of any airport...
Carowinds shuts down 4 longtime attractions, plans 2023 announcement on Thursday
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
WBTV
Lunch Break Workouts
A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny, now accused of multiple crimes including felony larceny, breaking and entering and even some fraud charges. ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Updated: 5 hours ago. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of...
Traffic Team 9 breaks down alternate routes amid busy weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It’s going to be an action-packed weekend in the Queen City, which is set to cause some issues getting around town. Some of the events include the Eucharist Congress Procession, where thousands of Catholics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Charlotte. The will...
Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon. Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.
WBTV
Fire damages Camino Health Center's food pantry
Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory. Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved. Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection. Updated: 11 hours ago. Police confirmed a juvenile was charged with second-degree murder in...
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
WBTV
Unexpected fire sets back Camino food pantry operations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Camino Health Center, a Charlotte nonprofit that provides food and healthcare to underserved communities, said an unexpected fire on the Fourth of July has damaged their building and set back their food pantry operations. On a day no one was in the building, Camino CEO...
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards
They're tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay -- whipping up brews, ciders, and food.
