ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, NC

Comments / 18

DoRight keeping it 100%
3d ago

I really hate to see such a beautiful statue go. Unlike that waste of concrete around the courthouse. Take it down ! Take it down !

Reply(1)
5
Guest
3d ago

Oh dang I was hoping it was the "racist" statue facing north on the town square

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wschronicle.com

Local filmmaker has dreams come true at National Black Theatre Festival

When you see people sporting purple and black attire on the streets of Winston-Salem, you know it’s time for the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF). The festival will hold their 17th biennial event from Aug. 1-6. Rodney Williams is a long-time fan of the NBTF and will have his short film debut at this year’s event.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina

Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Graham, NC
thestokesnews.com

Powwow returning to King

The Red Clay Northern Drum Circle will be on hand Aug. 13-14 to take part in the King City Powwow. (Stokes News File Photo) Event organizer Patrick Suarez leads the Grand Entrance parade during the 2021 King City Powwow. He is helping oversee the organization of this year’s powwow, scheduled for Aug. 13-14. (File photo)
KING, NC
cbs17

Make plans to visit the NC Pet Expo this weekend

Hours of the Event: Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm Location: NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center Raleigh, NC. This event is for the whole family! Kid Activities, Live Animal Walk-Thru to touch and take pictures, pet products and services galore and don’t forget to give back to our rescue groups such as Saving Grace NC!
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Council#Endowment#Elon News Network#Alamance Arts
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
FOX8 News

7-year-old girl among 3 bitten by rabid foxes in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were bitten by rabid foxes all in the past month within about a four-mile radius. Randolph County Public Health is sending out a warning after three foxes that tested positive for rabies were found and killed in Archdale. One mother told FOX8 that two foxes came out of the […]
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
WEST END, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy