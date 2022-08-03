Idris Elba Movie ‘Bang!’ Set at Netflix in Extended Deal with Dark Horse Entertainment

Read on www.sfgate.com
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
International Box Office: Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Nets $32.4 Million, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Nears $700 Million Mark
“Bullet Train,” a hyperviolent action thriller with Brad Pitt providing the propulsion, racked up $32.4 million at the international box office. The Sony Pictures release, which carries a hefty $90 million budget, has earned $62.5 million worldwide over its opening weekend. The studio says that those results indicate the film in on pace to match hits such as “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” Pitt’s latest effort was available in 73% of the international market or more than 15,900 screens. It was the top-grossing global release of the weekend.
‘Virtual Kidnappings’ Hit Entertainment-Industry Elite
At 12:44 p.m. on June 13, the wife of a high-profile music-industry veteran received a call from a 917 number that made her stomach drop. A male voice with a thick accent told the woman that her daughter — whose name he used — had just been involved in a car accident and was in the back of his vehicle awaiting help. The man on the line assured the woman that her daughter was fine and hung up quickly. As the woman was relaying the conversation to her husband, the phone rang again. This time the voice on the other end was far less comforting.
Johnny Depp Stans Rushed to Fork Over Cash for Unsealed Court Docs. Did It Backfire?
As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both prepare to appeal the verdict in their mudslinging defamation trial, a newly unsealed document dump reignited the frenzy over the highly publicized trial. The mayhem around the six-week trial — which Depp specifically requested be televised — was nearly unprecedented, even when taking...
Willow Smith Explains Why Will Smith's Oscars Slap 'Didn't Rock' Her Too Badly
The singer is breaking her silence on her father's infamous confrontation with Chris Rock at the awards show.
14 Classic Book Adaptations I Would Like To See That Aren’t Jane Austen
Move over, Lizzy Bennet, Emma Woodhouse, and Anne Elliot.
‘Medusa Deluxe’ Review: One-Shot Hairdressing Murder Mystery Is an Elaborate, Backcombed Tease
In “Medusa Deluxe,” the serpents aren’t in the hair, but all around it: a writhing, hissing collective of human predators slinking around the various parlors and platforms of a high-level hairdressing competition. Most are venomous, and at least one is deadly, or so it seems when a star stylist is found, not just murdered but quite literally scalped, the night before his widely expected victory in the contest. That’s the setup for British writer-director Thomas Hardiman’s splashy, hooky debut feature “Medusa Deluxe,” an arch, gossip-fueled murder mystery that delights more in rounding up its many unusual suspects than in any kind of logical, procedural detective work: Whodunnit isn’t a pressing question in a film where everyone is 100% that bitch.
Fan rushes onstage during Lil Uzi Vert's Outside Lands performance in San Francisco
When Oliver Tree exited the Lands End stage at Outside Lands last night, the stage went dark and people scattered about. The stage stayed dark and the silence continued until Lil Uzi Vert’s DJ took the stage and started playing bangers like Ye’s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1” to warm up the crowd. It was like a beacon of hype, drawing folks out from their beer lines and their merch shopping and back into the Lands End stage.
Kali Uchis' divine Outside Lands set hampered by technical woes
Sheathed in a silky, black curtain, the Twin Peaks stage was empty, Kali Uchis' euphonic trilling resonating like a siren's call. Over the next 45 minutes of her top-billed Saturday night Outside Lands show, which she said was her last of the year, she was utterly mesmerizing. Uchis was a...
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Thursday ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of “House of Cards” nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members. The ruling from Los...
