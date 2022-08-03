Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee; celebration returning for 11th year

The final word on the 2024 Republican National Convention destination is expected to come Friday – and it should be Milwaukee. Nashville ended its bid to be the host earlier this week. Local officials say that move all but guarantees that tens of thousands of visitors will fill downtown Milwaukee to see who the Republican Party chooses to run for president in the next election. W-D-J-T/T-V reports members of both parties say hosting the convention will be good for business. State Representative Dan Knodl says Milwaukee wants to present itself as a first-class city and destination. He says he hopes it draws in more big events.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO