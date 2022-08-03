Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee; celebration returning for 11th year

Read on www.fox6now.com
Puerto Rican Family Festival 2022 returns in Milwaukee
On Sunday, about 20,000 people are expected to attend the Puerto Rican Family Festival at Jackson Park.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This August
AUG. 6-13 Explore this historic neighborhood for an action-packed week honoring Bronzeville’s strong arts and jazz roots. Expect art walks, Black-owned business spotlights and a celebration of African American culture. 3. Dragon Boat Festival. AUG. 13. Come for the dragon boat races, stay for the celebration of Chinese culture,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
milwaukeemag.com
How to Make the Most of Bronzeville Week
Find trolley rides, a block party, a poetry event and so much more at this year’s celebration. THE 11TH ANNUAL Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee kicks off this Saturday. Historically, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood was a vibrant center of African-American culture in Milwaukee, known for its arts, music and entertainment. Bronzeville Week celebrates the neighborhood’s past, present and future with events, performances, speakers and much more. Here are some things to do at this year’s Bronzeville Week (Aug. 6-13) so that you don’t miss out on the fun.
milwaukeerecord.com
50 things to do in Milwaukee during the 50 remaining days of summer
Doesn’t it seem like summer just started? Believe it or not, there are just 50 days remaining in summer. Since the season is dwindling and there’s a lot of fun that must be had before we blink and we’re hunkering down for winter again, we’ve put together a handy daily guide of 50 things to do in (or around) Milwaukee over the course of these next 50 days. Enjoy!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 8 injured in 8 incidents Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating eight shootings that left eight injured Saturday, August 6 in the city of Milwaukee. Five of those shootings happened within 70 minutes, police say. 50th and Nash. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 50th and Nash around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward events in August
MILWAUKEE - From the World's Largest Coffee Break and live music to new businesses and summer festivals, there's plenty to see and do in Milwaukee's Third Ward in August. Jordan Dechambre with the Historic Third Ward Association shares when you can check out those family-friendly activities.
WISN
Celebrate Black art and culture at the Black Theater Festival
MILWAUKEE — The Black Theater Festival returns to Milwaukee next week. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture has tons of free events for the public to enjoy as well as the fundraiser concert. This year's theme is "The Black Family: Generations Speak!" Ahead of the festival, senior...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 5-7
Artists, Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, The Summer Set, Hot Milk and LØLØ will be performing at the all-day, all-night event at The Rave. The Eagles Craft Beer Garden will open at 1:30 p.m. where participants can get drinks, buy merch, see the band tents and more.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee lakefront events had $3.2M economic impact in July
MILWAUKEE - Major events returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront in July created a significant economic boost for the region, according to Milwaukee County Parks. The July 3 Fireworks Show, Redbull Flugtag and Milwaukee Air & Water Show, brought in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of those visitors coming from outside the county, the parks department said. VISIT Milwaukee found the events generated more than $3.2 million in direct and indirect spending.
Polling location change for Milwaukee Wards 2, 3, 5
One of the Milwaukee polling locations for the August 9 primary has changed due to building construction.
Susan Kim, Steve Chamraz to anchor revamped TMJ4 News at 4 p.m.
TMJ4 is excited to announce that veteran journalists Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz will be anchoring a revamped TMJ4 News at 4 starting Sept. 6.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
wwisradio.com
Final Word On Republican National Convention Destination Coming Friday
The final word on the 2024 Republican National Convention destination is expected to come Friday – and it should be Milwaukee. Nashville ended its bid to be the host earlier this week. Local officials say that move all but guarantees that tens of thousands of visitors will fill downtown Milwaukee to see who the Republican Party chooses to run for president in the next election. W-D-J-T/T-V reports members of both parties say hosting the convention will be good for business. State Representative Dan Knodl says Milwaukee wants to present itself as a first-class city and destination. He says he hopes it draws in more big events.
The Auto-Tune Is Out of Control in Milwaukee’s Rap Scene
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Milwaukee’s street-rap scene is obsessed with maxed-out Auto-Tune, bringing to mind swag rap of the early 2010s, 1017 Thug-era Young Thug, and Chief Keef’s robotic...
20-year-old shot 11 times in Milwaukee looks back at her trials, tribulations
One year ago, today, Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while sitting in a car with her best friend on Milwaukee's northside. She survived, but her friend did not.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair food, traditions bring crowds together again
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Hundreds of people enjoyed the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on opening day Thursday, Aug. 4 – the 171st year of food, fun and festivities. With a stroller and six kids between them, friends Jessica Thomm and Elizabeth Foster consider the fair a family tradition.
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vigil at Sikh Temple in Oak Creek
A candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sikh Temple of Wisconsin was held 10 years later on Friday. Guest speakers included Gov. Tony Evers.
4 Milwaukee men injured in quadruple shooting near Allyn and Swan
Four Milwaukee men were injured in a quadruple shooting near Allyn and Swan Friday evening. Milwaukee police say the victims are ages 31, 30, 28, and 27.
