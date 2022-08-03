LEAP test results show Caddo students performing better in all 4 subject areas

Read on www.ksla.com
q973radio.com
We’re Helping Teachers In The Shreveport Area CLEAR THE LIST!
Now that school is back in session in the ArkLaTex it’s time to help our local teachers #ClearTheList! We know teachers have to furnish their classrooms with supplies and we want to help take that burden off area teachers. Upload the Amazon Wish list below. Starting Monday August 15th,...
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
New School Zone Cameras Now Active
School safety, and the safety of our children is first and foremost on our minds these days. And one way to protect children is to make sure drivers obey the speed laws in school zones. I live in a school zone, and I've seen people pass other drivers who are slowing down. Police can't monitor all school zones, so that's where Blue Line Solutions comes in.
KSLA
Webster Parish Schools excited to begin new year
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Schools welcomed back their students for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, Aug. 4. Over 270 students attended the first day of classes at Brown Upper Elementary School. Principal Cortney McCall said this year is all about social and emotional learning. “These past...
KSLA
Webster Parish welcomes students back to school
Video shows the large funeral procession for fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Following the funeral service, the procession took Bustos to Memorial Park Cemetery just outside of Tyler. 21-gun salute, flag presentation, final call for fallen Smith County deputy. Updated: 21 hours ago. Lorenzo Bustos was killed in action...
KTAL
Caddo Parish residents can now apply for wheelchair ramp
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program. The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.
KSLA
What happens when nobody qualifies for an open position in an election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The qualifying period for the upcoming November election in Louisiana has ended, however, some open seats saw no qualifying candidates. “Depending on what the race is for, we notify the Secretary of State, who in turn notifies the governor, and the governor sets it in the next available court date if it’s applicable,” said Mike Spence with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court.
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to […]
KTBS
All but 2 Shreveport mayoral candidates file personal financial disclosure reports
SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what’s called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors. The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial...
caddo.org
Caddo Parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program now accepting applications
CADDO PARISH WHEELCHAIR RAMP ASSISTANCE PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS. Caddo Parish, LA – The application period for the Caddo Parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program officially opened August 5. The program was introduced and approved by the Caddo Parish Commission in 2022, and is funded through generated revenue from a...
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
KSLA
State Treasurer Schroder to address Minden Lions Club
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder will be a special guest at the Minden Lions Club. At 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, Treasurer John M. Schroder will be introduced by Lion Gene Reynolds, former Louisiana State Representative and State Parks Director. Schroder will speak on topics such as the responsibilities and divisions of the State Treasury and claiming unclaimed property.
KSLA
CHRISTUS Kids Clinic says $350K donation will go toward much needed technology
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Aug. 5, the CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym received a $350,000 donation from Panda Express to help keep kids smiling for years to come. “Sometimes it’s not all smiles. This is hard work. We try to make it look like play, feel like play, but sometimes the work is hard. There’s sometimes tears of joy and there’s sometimes tears of happiness, but it’s all shared here,” said Kelly Matkins, program manager with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
KTAL
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
KTAL
Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
KTBS
An oak tree and lynchings. What's the truth?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's a tree, a very old, massive Southern live oak. There are some who say its branches were used for hangings, and worse, public lynchings. That tree on the Milam Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse has come under scrutiny lately. Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KSLA
Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosts 4th Annual Backpack + School Supply Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marvkevea’s Learning Center is hosting another backpack and school supply giveaway. The event is happening on August 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport. The giveaway is part of the Ratchet City Music Fest and admission...
