Missed J-Hope at Lollapalooza? Watch His Full Set Here

J-Hope ‘s performance at Lollapalooza — playfully dubbed “HOBIPALOOZA” by the members of BTS ARMY — made history. The rapper’s set on the final night of the festival (Sunday) marked the first time a South Korean artist headlined a main stage at a major American music festival.

For the set, J-Hope went completely solo to perform hits from his debut studio album Jack in the Box , sans assistance from fellow BTS members Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V or Jung Kook by his side. More than 100,000 fans showed up for Hope’s high-energy set, but for those who were not lucky enough to be in attendance, fear not: There is a way to watch it in full.

BANGTANTV , BTS’ official YouTube page, uploaded J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance in its entirety. Each of the set’s one hour and 16 minutes are included in the YouTube video, and fans have already started devouring every moment of Hope’s performance.

The rapper’s 18-song set featured the best and brightest hits from his catalog, including “More,” “Arson,” “HANGSANG” and “P.O.P. (Peace of Piece)” from the newly released LP; tracks from his debut mixtape Hope World, such as Becky G collab “Chicken Noodle Soup,” with a cameo from the “Mamiii” singer; and festival-ready remixed versions of BTS hits “Dynamite” and “BTS Cypher Pt. 1.”

Watch J-Hope’s full Lollapalooza performance below and see a series of photos from the set — including a picture of the rapper backstage just moments before hitting the stage — in a gallery here .