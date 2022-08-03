ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big Ten Reportedly 'No Longer as Interested' in Adding Oregon, More Pac-12 Schools

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
Read on bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon

Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is one of the most beautiful states and these beautiful places that I'm about to name in this article stand proof of that. If you have never been to Oregon, you should definitely visit it next time you get the chance because there are plenty of beautiful places to explore, and all of these three recommendations are a great start. And if you have been to Oregon before but never visited these amazing places, add them to your list and make sure you do because they are great for both short and long holidays, no matter who you are traveling with.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
OREGON STATE
Scorebook Live

Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land cousin of NFL star

The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 15 recruiting class, led by Michigan five-star quarterback Dante Moore, a candidate to become the top overall prospect in the country. But with just 13 commitments so far, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff still have a lot to accomplish this recruiting cycle. ...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Knight
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot earns spot on 247 preseason ACC all-conference team

Armando Bacot opted to return for another season at North Carolina as the Tar Heels have national championship aspirations again. With Bacot returning, the Tar Heels should be one of the frontrunners this year to not only win the Atlantic Coast Conference but in all of the country. And Bacot is already earning some preseason recognition. 247Sports put out their preseason All-ACC predictions for the upcoming year and Bacot was the lone Tar Heels’ player on the first team. Here is what Isaac Trotter had to say about the senior being one of the best players in the conference for another season: No...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bleacher Report

Sabrina Ionescu Becomes 1st WNBA Player with 500 PTS, 200 REB, 200 AST in 1 Season

Sabrina Ionescu is in just her third season with the New York Liberty, and she is already etching her name into the history books. During the first quarter of the Liberty's game against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, Ionescu became the first player in WNBA history to record more than 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in a single season.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Cbs Sports#Open Invitation#American Football#College Football#Stanford#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish#Usc#Sec
Bleacher Report

Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Saturday Scores and Bracket Results

The 2022 Little League World Series regionals are in full swing with teams across the United States in action Saturday in hopes of earning one of the coveted spots to compete in the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, later this month. The expanded 20-team World Series field will feature 10...
BASEBALL
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps first practice of fall camp

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning recaps the Ducks' first practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack. If...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon announces the 2022 weekly color scheme for fans

What to wear, what to wear… That’s always a crucial question fans try to answer when they stand in front of their closet on gameday. As an Oregon Ducks fan, you have several options to choose from when it comes to what color to sport. Fortunately, the Ducks have the answer as they have put out the weekly color scheme for fans. Is it yellow, green, black, white, or even gray? The combinations are endless. The “color of the week” usually trends with what the team is wearing on the field that week so fans can match the Ducks themselves. Here is the...
EUGENE, OR
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has committed to playing for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, it was announced Saturday. Goldschmidt joins a number of MLB stars who have committed to play in the tournament, including Mike Trout and Trevor Story, who will also represent the United States, and Joc Pederson, who will represent Israel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy