Two mid-Michigan residents appointed to state Juvenile Justice Committee

A Kid Again Michigan working in Genesee County to help children with life-threatening conditions
FLINT, MI -- A Kid Again Michigan, the statewide chapter of the national nonprofit providing cost-free, year-round adventures to kids with life-threatening conditions and their families, has reached a milestone of 1,000 families enrolled. While the Michigan chapter of A Kid Again was officially launched in December 2021, the national...
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
bridgemi.com
Flint may ditch year-round school, but other districts say it helps students
FLINT — Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said he hopes this new school year will be the last in which the district uses a year-round school calendar, an approach intended to avoid long, knowledge-draining summer breaks. Flint’s experiment with a “balanced calendar” was well-intentioned, Jones said. But there...
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
abc12.com
Flint leaders: no application yet to request ARPA funds
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A piece of paper circulating through social media by Flint councilman Eric Mays is causing confusion among other City of Flint official members about what it is and what it even does. “That form was actually the public input form,” Eva Worthing, who represents Flint’s...
WNEM
Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced
Here are the top stories we're following today. Federal interest rates have risen two times over the past several months and for any students borrowing federal student loans to head to a college or university need to be prepared to pay back more. TV5 News Update: Thursday Afternoon, August 4th.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Afternoon, August 5th
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we're following today. Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced.
michiganchronicle.com
Opinion: Black Leadership Should Have Rallied Behind a Single Candidate
Unfortunately, Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. But what is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black leadership of faith-based, business, educational, political, community groups and grassroots organizations had united our support behind a single consensus candidate, rather than allowing eight Black candidates to enter the race and duke it out amongst themselves (thereby fracturing our voting power at such a critical time), we would not be in this position.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Evening, August 4th
Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Federal interest rates have risen...
3 Flint officials file bullying, harassment complaints against city council
FLINT, MI -- Three top officials in City Hall have filed complaints against the City Council, claiming they are the victims of verbal abuse and bullying. Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan, Treasurer Amanda Trujillo and Purchasing Manager Lauren Rowley filed the complaints with Flint’s Human Resources and Labor Relations Department, which has forwarded the information to the city Ombudsperson’s Office.
nbc25news.com
Flint Harley Riders hold fundraiser to raise money for Boys & Girls Club of Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Harley Riders came together Saturday to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Flint. The riders brought out their bikes and gathered the community for a BBQ. New links: Pet Fest returns to Ascension Genesys Hospital after two year hiatus. Roderick Mcadory, one...
MLive.com
Flint students arrive for first day of school
Linda Boose, a Flint Northern 1972 graduate and Flint Board of Education member, greets students and parents during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Brownell STEM Academy in Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 7 / 39. Flint students arrive for first day of school.
WILX-TV
MSP First District investigating after Flint trooper shoots armed man in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) from the First District Special Investigation Section are investigating after a trooper from the MSP Flint Post shot a man in Mid-Michigan. Late Thursday night the Owosso City Police Department was called to The Avenue Bar and Grill on reports of a...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
WNEM
Tips to consider when costs are rising for student loans
Here are the top stories we're following today. Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. TV5 News...
Detroit News
Detroit native exonerated at age 63, citing former detective's false confessions
Mark Craighead was exonerated of a 20-year-old manslaughter conviction Friday after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office decided against retrying the 63-year-old Detroit resident. In a virtual hearing before Wayne County Circuit Judge Shannon Walker, Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office dropped the case after exhausting its appeals of Walker's February 2021 order...
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
wibailoutpeople.org
Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site
Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
WZZM 13
Looking to advance your career? A new program in Michigan could help
MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has partnered with Google to bring free job training opportunities to Michiganders. Through this partnership, 500 people will use Google Career Certificates to advance their careers. Google Career Certificates is a program that offers a variety of courses to earn job certificates in high-demand industries. The courses are online and can be completed at the students' pace. No experience is necessary to participate in the program.
