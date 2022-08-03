Deshaun Watson’s battle to get back on the field isn’t over yet

Read on www.deseret.com
Related
Vikings C Garrett Bradbury in danger of losing starting job
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury is in danger of losing his starting job, Mark Craig of the Star Tribune writes. Although Bradbury has handled all of the first-team reps in training camp thus far, head coach Kevin O’Connell admitted that the NC State product does not have the gig sewn up.
deseret.com
Who’s the college football team no one is talking about … but should be?
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 12: Practice Observations
All three quarterbacks came up with beautiful throws, rookie safety Verone McKinley and Trent Sherfield among those with big performances
deseret.com
How QB Cam Rising’s improved arm strength could impact Utah’s offense
One year ago, Utah’s Cam Rising was still recovering from shoulder surgery and embroiled in a quarterback battle with Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer during fall camp. Brewer won the job but Rising eventually replaced him and led the Utes to the Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance. Now,...
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
Kalani Sitake and the Cougars take in the good vibes of a new season
Kalani Sitake likes a good vibe. His Tongan roots and genetic chill are matched with the driving beat of the deep base-enhanced music blasting through the loud speakers. It’s Sitake’s way of declaring that the seventh fall camp under his watch as BYU’s head football coach is underway.
deseret.com
‘Sky is the limit’: Jaren Hall eager to see what Cougars can accomplish in final season of independence
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall says he doesn’t have any goals or checklists for himself in what will almost surely be his final season in Cougar blue before he pursues his dream of playing in the National Football League. His expectations for the team as a whole? Now that’s another...
deseret.com
Are you ready for some (college) football? If not, this ESPN hype video will get you there
There’s just over three weeks until the 2022 college football season kicks off on Aug. 27. Soon, teams will be hitting the field and fans will be cheering at a college stadium near you. Until then, though, updates from fall camp — and preseason NFL action — will have...
deseret.com
This former BYU defender has switched positions and delivered a big hit in NFL training camp
Former BYU star safety Kai Nacua is calling another defensive position home right now: linebacker. Nacua, who’s in training camp with the New York Jets, recently made the switch over to linebacker from his usual safety position, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to reporters earlier this week. Nacua has...
Comments / 0