ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

State government declares flood disaster for St. Clair, Washington counties

By Mike Koziatek
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Flooding in St. Clair and Washington counties prompted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to declare a disaster proclamation for the two areas, but he said Wednesday he doesn’t know if the flooding caused enough damage for President Joe Biden to issue a federal disaster proclamation.

“We’ll see,” Pritzker said about whether a federal declaration is made.

“In many ways I hope it’s not that much but obviously getting federal help is a useful thing,” he said in an interview following a news conference about an unrelated plant expansion in Caseyville.

“Meanwhile, you know, we’ve got our emergency management agency, our state police and the rest of our agencies in the public safety area to respond, including EPA,” he said.

Pritzker said he did not have an estimate of the damages caused by the rain that fell from Monday, July 25 to Wednesday, July 27.

“But I do know that it’s serious enough that declaring a disaster made sense so that we could bring all of our agencies to bear,” Pritzker said.

Homes and cars in the East St. Louis neighborhood off Terrace Drive and Mary Avenue near the Harding Ditch were flooded last week. In Washington County, the secondary dam of the Nashville City Reservoir was breached.

Street and highway flooding occurred throughout the region in wake of the storms.

The state’s disaster proclamation, which was issued on Friday and filed with the Secretary of State on Monday, states “upwards of 10 inches of rain” fell last week in the region. The National Weather Service said a daily record for rainfall was set on July 25 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Pritzker’s declaration was issued after St. Clair County had issued a disaster proclamation and the city of East St. Louis declared an emergency.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said Saturday that the flooding in his city caused an estimated $10 million in damages and economic impact.

Eastern has asked the city’s staff to find out whether homes in the low-lying areas by the Harding Ditch could be purchased by the federal government.

When asked about the possibility of the state or federal government buying out homes in the metro-east, Pritzker said, “Well, it would have to be a new project that the legislature would approve, but it is absolutely something that the state government could do.”

Pritzker noted that $9.9 million in state funding was announced on Wednesday for sewer improvements in Cahokia Heights and it would help people “live in their communities without getting flooded.”

Eastern said the Harding Ditch was so full last week that pump stations automatically shut off. He also said the ditch needs to be dredged, but he has been told that the federal government did not have funds to do that.

When asked about the possibility of dredging of the Harding Ditch, Pritzker said, “I can’t speak to the specific project but I know that the mayor is talking about the most immediate flooding they’re trying to avert right away in dealing with the sewage challenges.”

Flood victims

A temporary, overnight shelter remained open on Wednesday at Mason-Clark Middle School at 5510 State St. in East St. Louis, according to the American Red Cross.

Also, a “one-stop shop” for flood victims who need assistance will be conducted this weekend at East St. Louis School at 4901 State St.

The hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis American

East St. Louis, state continue helping flood victims

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III has announced that the city will remain in a State of Emergency until further notice. “We want to make sure that our citizens are safe and treated with dignity and compassion. To date, we are estimating that over 50 families were affected," he said,
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Magic 95.1

Disaster Proclamation issued for St. Clair, Washington counties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — A Disaster Proclamation has been issued for St. Clair and Washington counties following recent heavy rain and flooding. The declaration allows local entities access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in the response and recovery of these impacted communities. “More than 100...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Saint Clair County, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Government
Saint Clair County, IL
Government
County
Washington County, IL
Ballotpedia News

Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2

On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded

Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wsiu.org

Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget

178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#Legislature#National Weather Service#State St#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Caseyville#Terrace Drive
myradiolink.com

Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants

Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants. CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $33 million in American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grants to fund two critical workforce programs in Illinois. The investment includes $18.5 million for the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which will create sustainable pipelines to good-paying jobs, and $14.7 million to Illinois Central College in East Peoria which will create an IT training program in partnership with local companies.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
wmay.com

Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud

(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
St. Louis American

St. Louis voters have spoken: No more abusers in political office

Among the messages made clear on Tuesday’s primary election day were:. There is no longer room in St. Louis city politics for candidates with credible histories of alleged sexual assault and domestic violence. We speak, of course, of the failed candidacies of state Senator Steve Roberts, Jr., and former...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cilfm.com

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
2K+
Followers
209
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy