York County school principal charged with theft of federal program funds

Lancaster County school bus company still struggling to find drivers
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — The start of the next school year is quickly approaching, and there are continued concerns about a shortage of school bus drivers. "It's always pressure-filled and stressful beginning of the year," said Matt Albaugh, with Shultz Transportation. Shultz Transportation, which serves four school districts in...
Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison
WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
State police capture one of Harrisburg’s most wanted accused of 2020 escape
One of state police’s five most wanted in the Harrisburg area has been taken into custody. The Pennsylvania State Police served a warrant on August 5 on Tia Lashay Williams, 39, of Harrisburg. Williams was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Lenker for “escape,” which police allege occurred on...
York Charter School CEO Stole School Funds From US Government: FBI, USDOJ
A charter school's CEO and President stole funds from a federal grant program that was meant for the school where he worked, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, the CEO and principal of Lincoln Charter School in York...
Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
State Police searching for gas thief
JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
York County horse rescue struggles to stay on the saddle through inflation
YORK, Pa. — Omega Horse Rescue in Peach Bottom Township is in dire straits. “COVID and the economy have hit us really hard here at the rescue with funding," Director Kelly Smith said. "And we are now into our savings.”. Since the onset of the pandemic donations and the...
Gettysburg police warn of scam targeting healthcare workers
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg Police Department is warning residents of a new scam that is currently targeting people in the healthcare field. According to a media release, the phone calls appear as if they are being received from the Gettysburg Police Department’s administrative number, 717-334-1168. The callers are stating that the person they […]
Suspects in state police car theft were ferrying drugs at time of initial stop, police say
The men arrested Thursday after stealing a Pennsylvania State Police squad car and leading police on a wild chase through central Cumberland County were originally stopped, and ultimately decided to flee from, a car that was packed with heroin and other illegal drugs, according to a search conducted by police Thursday evening.
Fourth child dies from York County tractor crash: officials
A fourth child has died following a crash that involved 12 people in a wagon in York County last week, officials confirmed Thursday. The crash occurred when a farm tractor was pulling an “open trailer” modified to be like a wagon and overturned on July 29 in Lower Chanceford Township. 12 people were in the trailer portion of the vehicle during the crash.
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
Removal of 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete
The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete. As of 3 p.m. Friday, parking and traffic were allowed back on the square block of Green, Penn, Harris and Clinton streets. The tree was becoming a hazard and public safety concern. A city spokesperson said there was no...
Flood broke the Camelback and then Harrisburg’s Market Street Bridge took up the load | Column
For more than two centuries, a bridge has stretched over the Susquehanna River at Market Street in Harrisburg. In that time, the spans have undergone a number of changes, thanks — or really no thanks — to fire, flood and traffic.
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania State Police led on lengthy chase in Cumberland County
A man from Joliet, Illinois, led police on a pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County on Aug. 3, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.
$100M Pennsylvania project to include 3-story medical office building
A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building, Lancaster Online reported Aug. 4. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership. The project also includes a four-story apartment building, a five-story...
Man Found In Central Pennsylvania Home Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances
A man found dead in his home is being investigated as a "suspicious death," police say. Harrisburg Police were call to a report of a man found dead at home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to a release by the department.
Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
