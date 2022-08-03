Westbrook Resident Wins $1.37M Lottery Prize On Ticket Sold At Old Saybrook Store

Saybrook Wine & Spirits Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut resident claimed a $1,378,149 lottery prize.

Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that an unnamed Middlesex County resident from the town of Westbrook claimed the prize from the LOTTO! game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Saybrook Wine & Spirits, which is located at 350 Middlesex Ave. in Old Saybrook, CT Lottery said.

