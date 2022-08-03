Fake bomb threats target Vermont colleges, universities

Read on www.wcax.com
Bill Schubart: Crime and punishment issues continue to confound Vermont
Crime is nourished by untreated mental health, poverty, hunger, substance abuse, and a tidal wave of available guns and unwanted children. What if we addressed the elements that feed crime, instead of just locking up offenders? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Crime and punishment issues continue to confound Vermont.
As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney
Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
A living picture of Vermont history
At 94, Trueman Bryer is likely the last living Vermont Railroad Telegraph Operator and Dispatcher to have worked out of St. Albans for Central Vermont railroad moving freight and passengers through Vermont. He still has the Telegraph machine and Train Order sheets that would be ‘handed’ to the person located on the caboose, to be hand-carried to the engineer that directed each train. Canadian National acquired Central Vermont after the 1927 flood. This purchase allowed Vermont train rails and bridges (taken out by the flood) to be restored enabling tons of Canadian lumber, thousands of Christmas trees, and huge rolls of newsprint for newspaper outlets to be transported to the U.S.A. His book, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book* provides a ‘living picture’ from him of the history of railroading from Canada to Connecticut.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
Did a Grand Isle County Town violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Comments made by an Isle La Motte selectboard member have legal experts looking into that. During a selectboard meeting earlier this week, selectboard member Mary-Catherine Graziano asked names of meeting participants...
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Geological Survey is releasing five new geological maps zoomed in on Woodsville, Barnet, Lincoln, Mount Ellen, and Brookfield. The state, UVM, and Norwich University have worked to create these products by field mapping and digging in these areas to get a good idea of what’s happening beneath the surface.
Anne Farley hired as new Homesharing Case Manager in central Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON -- HomeShare Vermont is pleased to announce that Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the HomeShare Vermont staff as a Case Manager to help more neighbors in Central Vermont experience the benefits of homesharing. Anne will be working with people looking for a place to live and those with a home, who are looking for a housemate to provide some rental income and/or some help around the house.
Vermont Historical Society to chronicle COVID
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society will be chronicling COVID’s impact on the state. They recently received a grant to document the state’s response and experiences in an oral history project. They’ll be interviewing more than 100 Vermonters in varying careers and stages of life.
New Hampshire shuts out Vermont for second straight year in Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant
Comprising 11- and 12-year-olds from Sharon, Thetford, Tunbridge and Randolph, among other nearby towns, Central Vermont has not lost a game in winning the Vermont state tournament, the Corcoran Tournament and the New England championships. Read the story on VTDigger here: Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant.
New community health center opening in Essex Junction
Point to Point fundraiser makes debut in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Point to Point fundraiser for the Vermont Food Bank was packed Saturday, riders and runners were excited to be in-person. It was the first time that the event took place in Montpelier, in front of the state house. Over 300 people registered for the event, and close to a thousand donations were given before the races started.
A standardized test is keeping potential teachers out of the workforce. Vermont wants to make it optional.
Prospective teachers in Vermont must take the standardized Praxis test to get their license. But officials say that, for many applicants, the test is an unfair hurdle. Read the story on VTDigger here: A standardized test is keeping potential teachers out of the workforce. Vermont wants to make it optional..
Bomb threats called in to colleges across Vermont
The Vermont State Police are investigating several bomb threats made across the state on Wednesday.
Analysis: Candidates for US House face off in WCAX debates
New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
FACT Program brings new collaboration to keep people out of prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Collaboration is key and will be on full display as Vermont tries to keep people out of prison. The corrections and mental health departments are teaming with pathways Vermont to assist people leaving jail who are considered at risk of re-offending. The assistance will come through...
