Fake bomb threats target Vermont colleges, universities

At 94, Trueman Bryer is likely the last living Vermont Railroad Telegraph Operator and Dispatcher to have worked out of St. Albans for Central Vermont railroad moving freight and passengers through Vermont. He still has the Telegraph machine and Train Order sheets that would be ‘handed’ to the person located on the caboose, to be hand-carried to the engineer that directed each train. Canadian National acquired Central Vermont after the 1927 flood. This purchase allowed Vermont train rails and bridges (taken out by the flood) to be restored enabling tons of Canadian lumber, thousands of Christmas trees, and huge rolls of newsprint for newspaper outlets to be transported to the U.S.A. His book, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book* provides a ‘living picture’ from him of the history of railroading from Canada to Connecticut.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO