NEW: Substantial drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped substantially in Clark County over the past week, according to data released Wednesday.

The 14-day moving average of new cases (per 100,000 population) dropped by 21.5%, with case counts reported by the county at their lowest level since early May. Statewide, the average fell by 21.7%.

Hospitalizations, which had been dropping since early July, dropped by 64 in Clark County, now standing at 285 patients with COVID-19. The statewide count is now 385, with 66 patients in intensive care and 22 on ventilators. Only Washoe County reported an increase in hospitalizations over the past week.

The county reported 30 deaths, while Nevada’s total was at 36. So far during the pandemic, 11,257 deaths have been reported in the state.

Wastewater surveillance showed increases in the amount of COVID-19 DNA in samples taken in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and two Henderson monitoring sites. A big increase was reported at one of three monitoring sites in Pahrump, with smaller increases at the other two. Moapa Valley also showed an increase.

The viral counts shown on the dashboard are not the same as individual cases — the counts are just indicators that the virus is present in the community, and often the increases come before anyone in the community gets sick.

The omicron (BA.5) variant remains the dominant strain, accounting for 75.4% of Clark County’s cases.

A look at vaccinations shows that 55.24% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 64.72% of the population has initiated vaccination. The statistics have been adjusted to expand the eligible population numbers now that children as young as 6 months are eligible for vaccination. SNHD began offering vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old in June.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 422 — down from 538 last week

Total cases: 584,807*

Deaths: 30 since last week (total: 8,791)

Hospitalizations: 285 (down 64 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 568,925 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 550 — down from 703 last week

Total cases: 767,069

Deaths: 36 (total: 11,257)

Hospitalizations: 378 (down 69 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, July 26, through Monday, Aug. 1.

