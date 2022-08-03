Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup

Read on www.wkyt.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
Possible case of Swine Flu in WV and what it means
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A possible case of the swine flu is in West Virginia. At the Jackson County Fair, 14 hogs and 1 to 2 children were infected. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of Influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test. The test was […]
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain likely to come
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jackson County Emergency Management says the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. Brody Keck is the deputy director and says the severe flash flooding they saw Saturday morning had some citizens fearing...
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
WATCH | Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods
WATCH | UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims. UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims. Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at...
Local restaurant fundraises for Kentucky flooding victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Moose’s by the Creek is filling a truck with supplies for flood victims in Kentucky. “Kentucky has been heavy on my heart for about a week now,” Melinda Stargell, owner of Moose’s by the Creek, said. “We always tried to do stuff at Moose’s to give back to the community. And this just seemed like something that was worth the effort, to try to get stuff together for these folks.
'There is so much destruction here' | Triad volunteers help victims of Kentucky flooding
WILKESBORO, N.C. — Volunteers from the Triad are on the ground in Kentucky to help victims after the devastating flood. The death toll continues to rise and hundreds of people are still unaccounted for. Pictures and videos from eastern Kentucky are hard to look at, but still don't capture...
Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
wcluradio.com
Nine counties drop to low risk of Covid-19, but 80 remain at high risk; Kentucky infection rate second highest among the states
Kentucky’s risk from Covid-19 fell slightly last week, based on the county-by-county risk as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state still had 80 of its 120 counties in the high-risk zone, indicated by orange on the CDC map released Thursday, but unlike last week, it has some counties at low risk. There are nine: Fulton, Logan, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Adair, Pulaski, Nicholas and Bracken. Another 31 are at moderate risk.
Lawrenceburg community comes together to help clean up businesses after flooding
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Rainfall in downtown Lawrenceburg brought flood waters to businesses on Main Street. One restaurant, Bourbon Station, had a few inches of water inside. They had a benefit planned for the day, but they had to end it early due to flooding, but the people who attended stayed to help clean out the water.
Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies. “We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
Several FEMA mobile registration sites set up in eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state has a list of FEMA mobile registration sites that will be set up in eastern Kentucky. FEMA reps will be on site to help folks with federal assistance and share more resources. They’ll be set up from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
wymt.com
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
TEAM COVERAGE: More flood-affected counties approved for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky:. Gov. Beshear said on Friday the number of confirmed fatalities in the flooding remains at 37. Kentucky State Police reports there are still two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding.
