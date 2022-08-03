Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Moose’s by the Creek is filling a truck with supplies for flood victims in Kentucky. “Kentucky has been heavy on my heart for about a week now,” Melinda Stargell, owner of Moose’s by the Creek, said. “We always tried to do stuff at Moose’s to give back to the community. And this just seemed like something that was worth the effort, to try to get stuff together for these folks.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO