ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Possible case of Swine Flu in WV and what it means

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A possible case of the swine flu is in West Virginia. At the Jackson County Fair, 14 hogs and 1 to 2 children were infected. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of Influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test. The test was […]
RHODELL, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods

WATCH | UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims. UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims. Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC 29 News

Local restaurant fundraises for Kentucky flooding victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Moose’s by the Creek is filling a truck with supplies for flood victims in Kentucky. “Kentucky has been heavy on my heart for about a week now,” Melinda Stargell, owner of Moose’s by the Creek, said. “We always tried to do stuff at Moose’s to give back to the community. And this just seemed like something that was worth the effort, to try to get stuff together for these folks.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
WAYLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bacteria#Insect#West Nile Virus#Healthcare Workers#Arh#Pharmaceutical Services
wcluradio.com

Nine counties drop to low risk of Covid-19, but 80 remain at high risk; Kentucky infection rate second highest among the states

Kentucky’s risk from Covid-19 fell slightly last week, based on the county-by-county risk as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state still had 80 of its 120 counties in the high-risk zone, indicated by orange on the CDC map released Thursday, but unlike last week, it has some counties at low risk. There are nine: Fulton, Logan, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Adair, Pulaski, Nicholas and Bracken. Another 31 are at moderate risk.
WKYT 27

Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies. “We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.
GEORGETOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
WKYT 27

Several FEMA mobile registration sites set up in eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state has a list of FEMA mobile registration sites that will be set up in eastern Kentucky. FEMA reps will be on site to help folks with federal assistance and share more resources. They’ll be set up from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

TEAM COVERAGE: More flood-affected counties approved for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky:. Gov. Beshear said on Friday the number of confirmed fatalities in the flooding remains at 37. Kentucky State Police reports there are still two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy