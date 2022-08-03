Plans for new pre-k school at North Park Village scrapped due to traffic concerns, but Alderman Nugent, CPS plan to seek more suitable location

Read on nadignewspapers.com
Chicago Public Schools Loses Another $30 Million in Expected State Funding
A change in state funding has caused Chicago Public Schools to lose almost $30 million in expected state money, representing yet another hit as district officials warn of ramifications in both the near and distant future. The school district, Illinois’ largest by far, was surprisingly categorized Friday in the second...
Neighbors petition U. of C. proposal to convert 57th Street and Stony Island Avenue into two-way
In late-July, an online petition began circulating among Hyde Parkers titled “Protect our neighborhood! Keep 57th St. a one-way between Lake Park and Stony Island.” Within days it generated hundreds of signatures, many from residents who have long advocated for the stretch to remain one-way. The petition was...
Need School Supplies? Here's Where to Get Free Back-to-School Items in Chicago
The start of the new school year is almost here, but school supply costs have risen, and many families are still struggling financially because of the pandemic. To assist families, local groups are holding school supply giveaways and drives throughout Chicago. Here is a list of events happening in the...
Metra train derails in Blue Island; no injuries reported
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - A Metra train derailed near the Vermont Street station in Blue Island Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis said the locomotive and the first car had their wheels come off the track. All passengers were able to safely leave the...
Urban Prep Academies administrator forced out over claims of inappropriate relationship with student
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An administrator at Urban Prep Academies has been forced out after the Chicago Public Schools found he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. CPS Chief Portfolio Officer Alfonso Carmona issued a letter about the issue Wednesday to Urban Prep parents. The letter did...
CPS still looking to fill more than 4,000 open seats in full-day preschool programs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools officials are hoping to get the word out about their district-wide preschool programs as the new school year approaches.CPS still has 4,000 open seats for full-day preschool. District officials said they're received a little over 20,000 applications citywide for pre-K programs, and enrollment is still open.The district said they still have thousands of seats open for programs that transition kids from summer into the school year that begins Aug. 22.School leaders say these programs are critical for early childhood development. The earlier you can get kids in school, the easier that transition will be...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Party bus hits 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood (Warning - Foul Language)
WARNING: LANGUAGE. Watch as a party bus hits multiple cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Police say about 13 cars were damaged and the driver was taken into custody.
Roughly 180 CPD officers in specialized units moving back to their districts, mass transit
CHICAGO - FOX 32 Chicago has confirmed a new staffing shuffle underway within the Chicago Police Department. It means dozens of officers who've been tasked with battling gangs and drugs are getting a new assignment. Sources tell FOX 32 the officers are heading back to their districts, or to public...
Union Station Polar Express train ride cancelled due to staff shortages
CHICAGO — Due to staffing shortages, local families won’t be able to board the Polar Express until at least 2023. According to Amtrak, they do not have enough certified operating crews to run the private charter train out of Union Station and public transit services this holiday season, which lead to the decision to cancel […]
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
About 180 Chicago officers from specialized units returning to districts, mass transit in reshuffling: sources
Another reshuffling is taking place within the Chicago Police Department. Sources tell FOX 32 that about 180 officers, who have been battling crime connected to drugs and gangs in specialized units, are either going back to their districts or to mass transit.
SCRAM vendor continues to operate despite lapsed contract with Cook County
The private vendor that provides electronic alcohol-monitoring devices to the Cook County Circuit Court has been operating without a contract for more than 18 months, Injustice Watch has learned. Since the contract expired in January 2021, more than 200 people have been required by Cook County judges to wear the...
Need School Supplies? Here’s Your Guide To Back-To-School Giveaways In Chicago
GRAND BOULEVARD — Chicago Public Schools students return this classes Aug. 22 — which means parents and guardians are busy getting supplies. But expenses for school supplies have risen along with inflation, and many are still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local groups are hosting school supply giveaways and drives around Chicago to help families.
300 Apartments Near Obama Center Will Remain Affordable For Decades As Jackson Park Terrace Sells For $25 Million
WOODLAWN — A sprawling apartment complex next to the Obama Presidential Center will remain affordable through the middle of the century and get $4 million in needed renovations, its new owners said. The 318-unit Jackson Park Terrace Apartments, 6040 S. Harper Ave. in Woodlawn, were sold for $25 million...
Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
Hadi Abuatelah supporters protesting at Oak Lawn Police Department Friday, calling for firing of officers involved in beating teen
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police will hold a rally outside of the police department Friday, calling for the firing of the officers involved.Several activist groups plan to gather in support of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah.Video shows oak lawn police repeatedly punching the teen, while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week. It happened after a traffic stop. Oak Lawn Police last week released dashcam video which shows the teen running. They claim he was reaching for something in a bag as officers tried to arrest him, adding that they found a loaded gun inside that bag.Abuatelah's family has now filed a federal civil suit, accusing Oak Lawn Police of using excessive force.The lawsuit claims three unnamed Oak Lawn police officers of "extreme and outrageous conduct," by repeatedly punching Abuatelah in the body, head, and face, after he'd already been tackled and pinned to the ground.The teen spent almost a week in the hospital. He's still facing charges.Activists are asking prosecutors to drop the charges against the teen, and instead charge the officers who beat him.
