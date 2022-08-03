ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Truck crash on I-40 causes delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Friday evening when a truck jack-knifed on Interstate 40 near the Chelsea exit. The accident happened on the North loop of the interstate. Drivers are moving slowly at this time, and traffic is down to 2 lanes. Memphis Police say no injuries have been reported. For more […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

18-wheeler crash causes delays on I-55

UPDATE: Crews are still in the area but traffic is moving as normal. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash involving two 18-wheelers slowed down rush hour traffic on I-55 Wednesday evening. The crash happened near the Third Street exit in the northbound lanes. A TDOT camera showed crews unloading boxes from a truck that rolled over. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
WREG

One critical following downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after officers responded to a shooting call downtown Saturday evening. Officers were flagged down just before 5:30 p.m. at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a nearby wooded area. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fire sends one to hospital with burns, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a fire that left one woman injured. According to a release, firefighters responded to the 6800 block of Birch Run Lane for a fire just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. When officials arrived, they found a one-story wood frame...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD officer injured in Raleigh crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was reportedly injured in a crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened on Yale Road at Ramill Road. Memphis Police arrived at the scene at around 2:22 p.m. According to police, an officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The officer was taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

4 children injured in crash on I-55

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 55#Memphis Police#South Loop#Traffic Accident
WREG

Fox Meadows apartment complex set to lose utilities in days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A termination of utilities services notice has left hundreds of tenants at a Fox Meadows apartment complex scrambling, as they prepare for their utilities to be cut off. In less than a week, tenants living at Highland Hills apartments will have their utilities cut off, after Memphis Light Gas and Water served […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 injured after walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a walkway at the Peppertree Apartments collapsed, according to Memphis Fire Department. It happened just before six Tuesday evening. Video circulating on social media shows the collapsed walkway with a man lying on top of a pile of debris. It also shows a woman sitting on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in shooting on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26. The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

6 men wanted for South Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for six persons of interest in relation to a homicide that took place on Monday night. Police say that two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Mississippi Boulevard near Walker Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two people were...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MEMPHIS, TN
