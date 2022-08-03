Read on www.localmemphis.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Truck crash on I-40 causes delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Friday evening when a truck jack-knifed on Interstate 40 near the Chelsea exit. The accident happened on the North loop of the interstate. Drivers are moving slowly at this time, and traffic is down to 2 lanes. Memphis Police say no injuries have been reported. For more […]
18-wheeler crash causes delays on I-55
UPDATE: Crews are still in the area but traffic is moving as normal. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash involving two 18-wheelers slowed down rush hour traffic on I-55 Wednesday evening. The crash happened near the Third Street exit in the northbound lanes. A TDOT camera showed crews unloading boxes from a truck that rolled over. Police […]
Man found dead in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
One critical following downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after officers responded to a shooting call downtown Saturday evening. Officers were flagged down just before 5:30 p.m. at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a nearby wooded area. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on […]
Fire sends one to hospital with burns, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a fire that left one woman injured. According to a release, firefighters responded to the 6800 block of Birch Run Lane for a fire just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. When officials arrived, they found a one-story wood frame...
MPD officer injured in Raleigh crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was reportedly injured in a crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened on Yale Road at Ramill Road. Memphis Police arrived at the scene at around 2:22 p.m. According to police, an officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The officer was taken to the […]
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
Fox Meadows apartment complex set to lose utilities in days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A termination of utilities services notice has left hundreds of tenants at a Fox Meadows apartment complex scrambling, as they prepare for their utilities to be cut off. In less than a week, tenants living at Highland Hills apartments will have their utilities cut off, after Memphis Light Gas and Water served […]
2 injured after walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a walkway at the Peppertree Apartments collapsed, according to Memphis Fire Department. It happened just before six Tuesday evening. Video circulating on social media shows the collapsed walkway with a man lying on top of a pile of debris. It also shows a woman sitting on the […]
MLGW to join statewide electric vehicle charging network
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is joining a statewide electric vehicle charging network. A grant will now allow the utility company to upgrade its infrastructure to be part of a network of 32 charging units on interstates and major highways. MLGW was one of 12 entities...
Woman dead after Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
Stairwell collapse at Peppertree Apartments leaves 2 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stairwell collapsed at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven Tuesday evening. According to the Memphis Fire Department, crews responded to the complex around 6 p.m. The two people who were injured are expected to be OK, the department...
Residents fear another walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex injuring three people. The walkway gave way Tuesday afternoon at Peppertree Apartments on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. FOX13 investigated whether the collapse and the resulting injuries could have been prevented and discovered that there is nothing on...
Boy injured in accidental shooting overnight in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a boy was accidentally shot overnight. Officers responded to the shooting call about 1 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, in the 400 block of South Lauderdale Street, not far from Mississippi Blvd. Investigators said they found a boy shot...
Walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments sends three people to hospital, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex, turning a simple walk along the complex into a hospital trip for several people, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). It happened around 5:54 p.m. Tuesday at the Peppertree Apartments, according to MFD. One resident of the...
2 firefighters taken to hospital after apartment fire, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire at a local apartment complex. One of the firefighters was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, the other had 1st-degree burns on their wrist. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a fire on Aug....
One injured in shooting on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26. The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was […]
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for six persons of interest in relation to a homicide that took place on Monday night. Police say that two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Mississippi Boulevard near Walker Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two people were...
Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
