Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry resumes service
HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry resumed services Wednesday after being out of service since July 27.
Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.
According to a press release, the ferry was out of service due to mechanical issues but has resumed services with the 1 p.m. departure from Hatteras.
The Ocracoke Express offers seasonal services that take people between Hatteras and the north end of Ocracoke Island.
Daily departures are at the following times:
- From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
- From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 8 p.m.
Passengers can make reservations for the ferry online at www.ncferry.org or by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0