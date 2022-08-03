Second arrest in Forrest County child neglect, infant death case

Read on www.wdam.com
WDAM-TV
Father appears in court following death of infant in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New details have emerged in the case surrounding the death of a 5-month-old child. The child’s mother, Brittany Brady, 23, faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect. She appeared in court just days ago. The child’s father, Steven...
WLBT
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.
WDAM-TV
One arrested in Jones County drug trafficking investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars tonight after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Jones County home. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Richard “Ricky” Strickland, 45, of Laurel, on charges of trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
thegazebogazette.com
Sheriff Arrests Suspect for Grand Larceny in Rural Pass Christian
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested suspect; Brandon Cutrer, who resides in Gulfport for one felony count of Grand Larceny in rural Pass Christian. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Heritage Lane, Pass Christian for a report...
fox40jackson.com
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is searching for a Hattiesburg man in connection to an aggravated assault charge. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said Raju Brandon Neapollioun, 38, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on one count of aggravated assault. Neapollioun is a black male who stands approximately 5 ft....
Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck
A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man charged after stabbing girlfriend Wednesday night
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic altercation with his girlfriend Wednesday night. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 48-year-old woman asking for medical attention after the altercation happened around 10:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Hardy Street.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD arrest man on one count of murder
On August 3, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 42-year-old Christopher Anthony Moore on one count of Murder. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 15000 block of St. Charles Street, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
WDAM-TV
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputy Ryan Williams has been in law enforcement for 10 years and currently works for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. “When it comes to doing his job, he’s one of the best, and he does a very good job at it,” Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Since he’s been in my department, for the seven, eight months he’s been here, he’s made numerous felony cases on drug arrests, and he’s very good at that. He’s out there doing his job, doesn’t complain, he works hard for the department, and he helps us out in a lot of ways.”
One of the victims in recent Mississippi oil tank explosion dies
One of the six workers who were injured in a recent oil tank explosion has died. Officials with the Madison County coroner’s office said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Aug. 4. The explosion happened at a saltwater disposal...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an unidentified burglary suspect caught on security camera. The suspect, a white male, reportedly stole items from the Trace Road and Highway 15 North area of Jones County. A ring security camera from a home...
NOLA.com
Unrestrained passenger dies in I-10 crash near Slidell
wbrz.com
One killed, three injured when car slammed into dump truck on I-10 in Slidell, State Police says
WDAM-TV
Man wanted for sale of a controlled substance turns self in
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted man is now in custody. According to the sheriff’s office, Jimmy L. Kennedy, of the Sheeplo community in Forrest County, turned himself in Sunday in connection with the 12NET round-up conducted on Friday. Kennedy...
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
