Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Republicans Quash $35 Insulin Cap During Senate Vote-a-Rama
In the heat of the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, where members propose amendments to reconciliation bills, members couldn’t agree on capping prices on the life-saving insulin. The Senate voted 57-43 to cap insulin prices at $35 on the private marketplace—a simple majority, but still three votes shy of the 60 needed to pass the amendment. The Inflation Reduction Act introduced a cap for both Medicare and private insurance recipients, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled that part of the measure violated Senate rules. That gave Republicans an opportunity to stymie the private insurance proposal, though they left the Medicare element intact. “Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) told The Washington Post. “After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma.”Read it at The Washington Post
U.S. Senate Democrats fend off amendments to $430 billion climate and drug bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday repelled attempts to amend a $430 billion measure sought by President Joe Biden, as Democrats forged ahead with efforts to pass a bill aimed at controlling climate change and cutting prescription drug costs for the elderly.
