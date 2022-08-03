Read on www.fox32chicago.com
Related
Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois
Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.
wmay.com
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
cilfm.com
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
Fiscal Budget Gives Illinois Families Millions In Tax Breaks
Illinois has signed off on the fiscal year 2023 budget plan for operations and capital. The fiscal year 2023 General Funds plan reflects a $444 million surplus. The state projected revenues of $46.429 billion and expenditures of $45.986 billion. (source)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
capitolwolf.com
30,762 new cases of COVID in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29. According to the CDC, 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now...
fooddive.com
Tyson invests $180M to expand Illinois prepared foods plant
Tyson Foods broke ground on a $180 million expansion of its Caseyville, Illinois, prepared foods facility, aimed at boosting production of its Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-and-go snacking and breakfast items. The 170,000-square-foot expansion includes adding seven new production lines, increasing automation and creating 250 new jobs at the...
wmay.com
Stop producing ‘forever chemicals’ says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
For-Profit Medical Transportation Company Charges Illinois Siblings Over $6,000 for 15-minute Ambulance Rides
Three siblings from Southern Illinois couldn't believe their eyes when they received an explanation of benefits from their health insurer a few months ago. Two of them, Jim and Cynthia Martens had been involved in a vehicular accident that left them in serious need of medical care. The ambulances, run by Burlington Community and Hampshire Fire Protection Districts, delivered the brother and sister to the local hospital just a few short miles away. In addition, their other sister Peggy Dula, who'd only suffered minor injuries, agreed to ride by ambulance as a precautionary measure and was taken in separately.
thecentersquare.com
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois reports 30,762 new COVID cases, 59 deaths in past week
CHICAGO - Illinois public health officials reported 30,762 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 59 deaths since last Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,594,415 cases, including 34,416 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,413...
starvedrock.media
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Illinois
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
One Website ranks Illinois as one of the Top 5 Rudest States
A website took the time to rank the "Rudest" states in America and somehow Illinois landed in the Top 5... We disagree with them completely, but here is what they had to say as to why the Land of Lincoln should be called the Land of Rudeness... According to the...
Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/5/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) While the U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was miss-spent by the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has not shared that information so far. However, the IDES is now being called out by the federal government in a scathing report released earlier this week. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Labor Department indicates that an information deadline will soon be announced.
wmay.com
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
Contact 2 explores root causes of high utility bills in the Metro East
While rain and flooding have dominated weather headlines for nearly two weeks, the summer heat is taking its traditional toll on local energy bills.
Comments / 12