Illinois State

wmay.com

Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
ILLINOIS STATE
cilfm.com

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

30,762 new cases of COVID in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29. According to the CDC, 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now...
ILLINOIS STATE
fooddive.com

Tyson invests $180M to expand Illinois prepared foods plant

Tyson Foods broke ground on a $180 million expansion of its Caseyville, Illinois, prepared foods facility, aimed at boosting production of its Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-and-go snacking and breakfast items. The 170,000-square-foot expansion includes adding seven new production lines, increasing automation and creating 250 new jobs at the...
CASEYVILLE, IL
Sharee B.

For-Profit Medical Transportation Company Charges Illinois Siblings Over $6,000 for 15-minute Ambulance Rides

Three siblings from Southern Illinois couldn't believe their eyes when they received an explanation of benefits from their health insurer a few months ago. Two of them, Jim and Cynthia Martens had been involved in a vehicular accident that left them in serious need of medical care. The ambulances, run by Burlington Community and Hampshire Fire Protection Districts, delivered the brother and sister to the local hospital just a few short miles away. In addition, their other sister Peggy Dula, who'd only suffered minor injuries, agreed to ride by ambulance as a precautionary measure and was taken in separately.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois reports 30,762 new COVID cases, 59 deaths in past week

CHICAGO - Illinois public health officials reported 30,762 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 59 deaths since last Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,594,415 cases, including 34,416 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,413...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/5/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) While the U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was miss-spent by the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has not shared that information so far. However, the IDES is now being called out by the federal government in a scathing report released earlier this week. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Labor Department indicates that an information deadline will soon be announced.
ILLINOIS STATE

