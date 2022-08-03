ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Port Arthur woman indicted following grandfather’s shooting death

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.panews.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Texas News

Man arrested on numerous charges

WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
WARREN, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid

A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime
12newsnow.com

Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
cw39.com

Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DICKINSON, TX
Port Arthur News

Family concerned for Port Arthur man missing since July 24

The Port Arthur Police Department requested the media’s help Thursday afternoon to create public awareness for a missing person. Port Arthur Newsmedia shared news of the local man’s status on July 30 when first notified of his case. According to authorities, Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, left his home...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

HARDIN COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred today, August 6, 2022, on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
SILSBEE, TX
12NewsNow

'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy