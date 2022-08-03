Port Arthur woman indicted following grandfather’s shooting death

Read on www.panews.com
East Texas News
Man arrested on numerous charges
WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid
A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
MySanAntonio
GPS contradicts story of woman accused of killing Port Arthur senior
A Port Arthur woman, who claimed she found a senior citizen dead in his home, could now face court for his alleged murder, but that doesn't appear to be all of her legal trouble. Lace Skyler Christian, 24, on Wednesday was indicted for murder by a Jefferson County grand jury....
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
A Port Arthur man was acquitted of a July 2019 shooting that took place at a local apartment complex. Sean Flythe was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court, according to information from the court. The trial began Monday, and attorney Brittanie...
12newsnow.com
I.C.Y.M.I | Beaumont man arrested on several outstanding warrants, including terroristic threat
Aaron Johnson, 24, also had two warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, family violence. Plus, one for violating probation on a drug warrant.
Jefferson County correctional officer arrested, charged with drug possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County correctional officer was arrested Wednesday on drug possession charges stemming from an accusation that he may have been bringing drugs into the jail. Dylan Michael Moore, 24, was arrested Wednesday, August 3 and booked just after 5 p.m. on a charge of possession...
12newsnow.com
Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
cw39.com
Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson
DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Woman who police say was wearing GPS tracker when deadly Port Arthur shooting occurred indicted for murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old Port Arthur woman may soon face trial for her alleged involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of a man. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down a murder indictment to Lace Skyler Christian. Christian is accused of shooting and killing 71-year-old Russell Vernon Reado in May 2022.
Man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments in 2019 found not guilty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man charged with aggravated assault for a 2019 shooting at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur has been found not guilty. 35-year-old Sean Girratana Flythe was accused of shooting a woman in the legs after an argument on July 9, 2019. Defense Attorney...
Port Arthur News
Family concerned for Port Arthur man missing since July 24
The Port Arthur Police Department requested the media’s help Thursday afternoon to create public awareness for a missing person. Port Arthur Newsmedia shared news of the local man’s status on July 30 when first notified of his case. According to authorities, Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, left his home...
KPLC TV
Neighbors in shock after 11th St. man’s death ruled a homicide
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The death of a man found inside a home on the 1100 block of 11th Street Wednesday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Officers visited the home in reference to a welfare concern around 2:44 p.m., according to police....
'I'm not going to stop' | Mother of man shot, killed by Port Neches Police speaks out after grand jury clears officers of charges
PORT NECHES, Texas — A heartbroken mother is speaking out after a Jefferson County grand jury "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left her 21-year-old son dead in early July. Neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull....
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur raid leads to arrest, cocaine and crack seizure plus confiscation of guns
The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit, along with members of the SWAT team, executed a Thursday search warrant at 1950 10th St. Authorities said the operation was for the possible discovery of crack cocaine. During the search, police said they located 15.96 grams of powder cocaine and 5.10...
KFDM-TV
DPS investigating a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek
DPS Lt. Chuck Havard has confirmed to KFDM/Fox 4 that troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 for additional updates.
Orange Leader
1 arrest, numerous code violations as Sheriff’s Office drops in on 2 game rooms Thursday
Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks on Thursday. The first was at The Getaway Game Room, 2610 N. Main St. in Vidor, and the second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
KFDM-TV
Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
HARDIN COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred today, August 6, 2022, on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
'This one was different' | Port Arthur woman warns of scam after being told to pay $1,500 to avoid arrest for missing jury duty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The "jury scam" is making the rounds again and Port Arthur Police are warning Southeast Texans to be careful of "official calls" asking for money. This week, Cheryl Underhill got a call saying she had two warrants out for her arrest, because she didn't show up for jury duty.
