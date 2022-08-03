Port Arthur woman indicted following grandfather’s shooting death

WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.

WARREN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO